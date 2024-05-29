EQS-News: The KION Group increases its dividend and consequently implements its strategy

EQS-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

The KION Group increases its dividend and consequently implements its strategy

Annual General Meeting of KION GROUP AG at the Palmengarten in Frankfurt am Main recaps 2023 financial year

Supervisory Board and Executive Board proposals approved with majority vote

Dividend of € 0.70 per share to be paid out – more than tripled year-on-year

Frankfurt am Main, May 29, 2024 – The KION Group continues to consequently implement its strategy and is well prepared to seize the opportunities of its business: “Digitalization, automation, sustainability, and urbanization are megatrends that are shaping our world and our industry. We operate at the middle of the global supply chains,” said Rob Smith, CEO of KION GROUP AG, during the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, May 29, in Frankfurt am Main. In his speech, Smith looked back on the 2023 financial year, which the KION Group closed with good results. He added that the positive momentum from the previous year gives the company confidence for the current financial year.

Investments in key business and innovation

Smith informed the assembled shareholders about the company's strategic direction in its core markets and its focus on innovation: “The future of KION depends to a large extent on our research and development.” As an example, the CEO presented a recently closed project that makes the digital twin of a production environment or warehouse a reality. Together with renowned partners such as Google, the KION Group is working on the AI platform of the future, which will enable, for example, the real-time localization of all goods and vehicles in the warehouse.

Supervisory Board and Executive Board proposals approved with majority vote

Around 140 shareholders represented more than 84 percent of the share capital at the Annual General Meeting. During the Annual General Meeting, the majority of shareholders approved all of the proposals put forward by the Supervisory Board and Executive Board, including the dividend distribution of € 0.70 per share (previous year: € 0.19 per share), which corresponds to a payout ratio of around 30 percent, and the reformed Executive Board remuneration system, which was approved by nearly 96 percent of shareholders. In reforming the Executive Board remuneration system, KION GROUP AG took into account, among other things, past feedback from shareholders.

Further information on the Annual General Meeting and all voting results can be found here:

https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Shareholders-Meeting/

https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Financial-News/

The Company

The KION Group is one of the world’s leading providers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions. Its full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, such as forklift trucks and warehouse trucks, as well as integrated automation technologies and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains—including all related services. The KION Group’s solutions ensure the smooth flow of materials and information in customers’ warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries.

The MDAX listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in the EMEA region based on the number of units sold in 2022. Based on revenue for the year 2022, the KION Group is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. The KION Group is also one of the world’s leading warehouse automation providers, based on 2022 revenue.

At the end of 2023, more than 1.8 million industrial trucks of the KION Group were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The group currently has more than 42,000 employees and generated revenue of approx. € 11.4 billion in the 2023 financial year.

You can access up-to-date image material for the KION Group via our image database https://kion-mediacenter.canto.global/v/MediaCenter/ as well as on our respective brands’ websites.

