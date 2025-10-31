Marinomed Biotech Aktie

31.10.2025 10:00:03

EQS-NVR: Marinomed Biotech AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Marinomed Biotech AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Marinomed Biotech AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.10.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 135, Section 1 of the BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Marinomed Biotech AG hereby announces, in accordance with Section 135 (1) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG), that as a result of the resolution on the capital increase dated September 16, 2025, the total number of voting rights at the end of October 2025 has increased to 1,839,940, and the new share capital of the company amounts to EUR 1,839,940. The change in the total number of voting rights took effect upon entry of the capital increase in the commercial register on October 3, 2025.

31.10.2025 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Marinomed Biotech AG
Hovengasse 25
2100 Korneuburg
Austria
Internet: www.marinomed.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2219724  31.10.2025 CET/CEST

