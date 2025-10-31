EQS-NVR: Marinomed Biotech AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Marinomed Biotech AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

31.10.2025

Marinomed Biotech AG hereby announces, in accordance with Section 135 (1) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG), that as a result of the resolution on the capital increase dated September 16, 2025, the total number of voting rights at the end of October 2025 has increased to 1,839,940, and the new share capital of the company amounts to EUR 1,839,940. The change in the total number of voting rights took effect upon entry of the capital increase in the commercial register on October 3, 2025.

