|
10.05.2024 17:40:04
EQS-PVR: BB BIOTECH AG: Disclosure of Shareholdings
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: BB Biotech AG
Disclosure of Shareholdings
Notification ID: 95e58c52-be79-4dff-913a-3d312fe9da73
Notification of Collective Investment Schemes
PART 1: LICENSEE
Company name and head office of the licensee resp. for foreign collective investment schemes, which are not authorized for sale and are not dependent from a group of companies, company name and head office of the fund administration or the investment company:
Company: UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) A
City: Basel
Country: Switzerland
PART 2: COLLECTIVE INVESTMENT SCHEME/S
Name of collective investment scheme/s which hold/s individually 3% or more voting rights
PART 3: DATE AND REASON FOR THE REPORTING OBLIGATION
Date of the act that creates the obligation to notify: 30.04.2024
Facts and circumstances triggering the obligation to notify (art. 22 para. 1 b FMIO-FINMA):
Acquisition
Sale
Creation of a group
Change in group composition Termination of a group
Discretionary exercise of voting rights
Securities lending and comparable transactions
Exercise, non-exercise or expiration of derivative holdings
Granting (writing) of derivative holdings
Capital increase
Capital reduction
Ipso jure transfer or transfer due to a decision by a court or public authority
Change in the information subject to the obligation to notify
Other X
If the participation falls below the threshold of 3% (purchase positions and sale positions), no indication in Part 4 or Part 5 is required.
Total of voting rights <3%
PART 4: PURCHASE POSITIONS PURSUANT TO ART. 14 PARA. 1 A FMIO-FINMA
Total of all purchase positions:
Total of all equity securities or equity related securities (item 1), number of voting rights that can be exercised at one’s own discretion (item 3) and derivative holdings (item 4)
Basis of calculation (art. 14 para. 2 FMIO-FINMA): total number of voting rights pursuant to the entry in the commercial register (see Central Business Names Index) or Publication according to art. 115 para. 3 FMIO:
55,400,000
Of the equity securities mentioned in item 1 above, the following part is held due to securities lending and comparable transactions (art. 17 FMIO-FINMA):
The following voting rights were delegated by a third party and can be exercised at one's own discretion.
Voting rights
Is the person who has full discretionary powers to exercise voting rights directly or indirectly controlled?
Yes No
Conversion and share purchase rights (such as call-options according to art. 15 para. 2 a FMIO-FINMA), granted (written) share sale rights and other derivative holdings:
[4.1] [4.2]
Total
2 Calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights pursuant to the entry in the commercial register (art. 14 para. 2 FMIO-FINMA)
Of the derivative holdings mentioned in item 4 above, the following part is held due to securities lending and comparable transactions (art. 17 FMIO-FINMA):
Total of all sale positions:
55,400,000
Derivative holdings
Share sale rights (such as put-options according to art. 15 para. 2 a FMIO-FINMA), granted (written) conversion and share purchase rights and other derivative holdings:
Total
2 Calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights pursuant to the entry in the commercial register (art. 14 para. 2 FMIO-FINMA)
10.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1900663 10.05.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BB Biotech AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10.05.24
|EQS-PVR: BB BIOTECH AG: Disclosure of Shareholdings (EQS Group)
|
06.05.24
|SPI-Titel BB Biotech-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in BB Biotech von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
02.05.24
|EQS-DD: BB BIOTECH AG: Dr. Thomas von Planta, buy (EQS Group)
|
02.05.24
|EQS-DD: BB BIOTECH AG: Dr. Thomas von Planta, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
29.04.24
|SPI-Titel BB Biotech-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein BB Biotech-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
26.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report (EQS Group)
|
26.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG veröffentlicht Zwischenbericht (EQS Group)
|
26.04.24
|EQS-News: BB Biotech presents solid first-quarter results; biotech stock market impacted by shifting views on interest rates (EQS Group)