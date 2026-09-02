Equinix Aktie
WKN DE: A14M21 / ISIN: US29444U7000
|
02.09.2026 14:32:21
Equinix Expands NVIDIA Partnership To Launch AI Inference Program
(RTTNews) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX), a digital infrastructure company, on Wednesday announced an expanded collaboration with NVIDIA and a new partnership with Together AI to launch Equinix Inference Exchange, a distributed artificial intelligence (AI) inference program for global enterprises.
Equinix said the platform will support metro-edge inference, open-model migration and sovereign AI, allowing enterprises to run inference closer to users and data while maintaining flexibility over model providers and deployment locations.
The solution combines NVIDIA's validated Enterprise Reference Architectures with Together AI's inference platform, which supports more than 200 open-source models, and will be delivered through Equinix's global data centers and Equinix Fabric.
Equinix operates more than 280 data centers across 77 metros, with 230 cloud on-ramps and more than 10,500 interconnected businesses. The company said eight of the top 10 AI model providers and nine of the top 10 AI clouds are deployed with Equinix.
Equinix Inference Exchange is expected to be available starting in the first quarter of 2027.
Equinix shares were up about 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $1,027.59 on Tuesday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Equinix Inc
|
31.08.26
|S&P 500-Titel Equinix-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Equinix von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
24.08.26
|S&P 500-Wert Equinix-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Equinix von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
17.08.26
|S&P 500-Titel Equinix-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Equinix von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
10.08.26
|S&P 500-Wert Equinix-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Equinix-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
03.08.26
|S&P 500-Wert Equinix-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Equinix-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
28.07.26
|Ausblick: Equinix stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.26
|S&P 500-Titel Equinix-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Equinix-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Equinix Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Equinix Inc
|873,40
|-0,59%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX etwas höher -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen gespalten
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag mit leichten Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex pendelt um die Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.