Equinix Aktie

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WKN DE: A14M21 / ISIN: US29444U7000

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02.09.2026 14:32:21

Equinix Expands NVIDIA Partnership To Launch AI Inference Program

(RTTNews) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX), a digital infrastructure company, on Wednesday announced an expanded collaboration with NVIDIA and a new partnership with Together AI to launch Equinix Inference Exchange, a distributed artificial intelligence (AI) inference program for global enterprises.

Equinix said the platform will support metro-edge inference, open-model migration and sovereign AI, allowing enterprises to run inference closer to users and data while maintaining flexibility over model providers and deployment locations.

The solution combines NVIDIA's validated Enterprise Reference Architectures with Together AI's inference platform, which supports more than 200 open-source models, and will be delivered through Equinix's global data centers and Equinix Fabric.

Equinix operates more than 280 data centers across 77 metros, with 230 cloud on-ramps and more than 10,500 interconnected businesses. The company said eight of the top 10 AI model providers and nine of the top 10 AI clouds are deployed with Equinix.

Equinix Inference Exchange is expected to be available starting in the first quarter of 2027.

Equinix shares were up about 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $1,027.59 on Tuesday.

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Equinix Inc 873,40 -0,59% Equinix Inc

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