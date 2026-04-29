Etsy Aktie
WKN DE: A14P98 / ISIN: US29786A1060
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29.04.2026 17:15:00
Etsy Stock: A 5X Upside Scenario Is Still on the Table
Handcrafted e-commerce platform Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) hasn't given shareholders too many reasons to cheer over the past few years. It's off an astounding 79% from its all-time highs as it has failed to regain traction after a pandemic-fueled surge.But it's been making some changes, and the stock has gained 37% over the past year. Believe it or not, a long-term growth scenario is still on the table. Here's how it could happen.Etsy was more of a niche company before COVID, when people were delighted with custom-designed face masks, sales exploded, and it became a household name.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Etsy Inc
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05.03.26
|4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co. (finanzen.at)
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19.02.26
|Ausblick: Etsy mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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04.12.25
|Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025 (finanzen.at)
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04.12.25
|Etsy witches face a tough business spell (Financial Times)
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|Etsy Inc
|54,64
|-8,48%