|
25.03.2024 13:28:54
EU Opens Non-compliance Probe Against Alphabet, Apple And Meta Under Digital Markets Act
(RTTNews) - The European Commission said Monday it has opened non-compliance investigations against Google parent Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG), Apple Corp. (AAPL) and Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) under the Digital Markets Act. The Commission intends to conclude the proceedings opened today within 12 months.
The investigations involve Alphabet's rules on steering in Google Play and self-preferencing on Google Search, Apple's rules on steering in the App Store and the choice screen for Safari and Meta's "pay or consent model".
In case of an infringement, the Commission can impose fines up to 10% of the company's total worldwide turnover. Such fines can go up to 20% in case of repeated infringement.
The Commission suspects that the measures put in place by these gatekeepers fall short of effective compliance of their obligations under the DMA.
The Commission has also launched investigatory steps relating to Apple's new fee structure for alternative app stores and Amazon's ranking practices on its marketplace
Finally, the Commission has ordered gatekeepers to retain certain documents to monitor the effective implementation and compliance with their obligations.
Further, the Commission has granted Meta an extension of 6 months to comply with the interoperability obligation (Article 7 DMA) for Facebook Messenger. This follows a reasoned request submitted by Meta.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.03.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 schließt im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Handelsende Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|Apple-, Meta- und Alphabet-Aktien geben nach: EU-Kommission eröffnet Verfahren (dpa-AFX)
|
25.03.24
|Baidu-Aktie legt zu: Apple will Baidus KI-Modelle wohl in China-iPhones anwenden (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|Zuversicht in New York: So performt der NASDAQ Composite am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 nachmittags in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones fällt nachmittags zurück (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|25.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|139,02
|0,54%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|139,98
|0,68%
|Apple Inc.
|157,90
|0,10%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|464,40
|-0,13%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzte Karwoche: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX erneut mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Dienstag seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich weiter auf Rekordkurs. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentieren sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche uneins.