25.03.2024 13:28:54

EU Opens Non-compliance Probe Against Alphabet, Apple And Meta Under Digital Markets Act

(RTTNews) - The European Commission said Monday it has opened non-compliance investigations against Google parent Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG), Apple Corp. (AAPL) and Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) under the Digital Markets Act. The Commission intends to conclude the proceedings opened today within 12 months.

The investigations involve Alphabet's rules on steering in Google Play and self-preferencing on Google Search, Apple's rules on steering in the App Store and the choice screen for Safari and Meta's "pay or consent model".

In case of an infringement, the Commission can impose fines up to 10% of the company's total worldwide turnover. Such fines can go up to 20% in case of repeated infringement.

The Commission suspects that the measures put in place by these gatekeepers fall short of effective compliance of their obligations under the DMA.

The Commission has also launched investigatory steps relating to Apple's new fee structure for alternative app stores and Amazon's ranking practices on its marketplace

Finally, the Commission has ordered gatekeepers to retain certain documents to monitor the effective implementation and compliance with their obligations.

Further, the Commission has granted Meta an extension of 6 months to comply with the interoperability obligation (Article 7 DMA) for Facebook Messenger. This follows a reasoned request submitted by Meta.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

25.03.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
22.03.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.03.24 Apple Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.03.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
28.02.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet A (ex Google) 139,02 0,54% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 139,98 0,68% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Apple Inc. 157,90 0,10% Apple Inc.
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 464,40 -0,13% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzte Karwoche: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX erneut mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Dienstag seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich weiter auf Rekordkurs. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentieren sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen