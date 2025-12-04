EU Reviews Google's Proposal To Address Adtech Antitrust Violations

(RTTNews) - The European Commission is taking a close look at Google's plan to fix competition issues in its adtech sector after the company got hit with a hefty fine of 2.95 billion euros for favoring its own services.

Commission spokesperson Arianna Podesta mentioned that officials will evaluate whether Google's proposed solutions really put an end to conflicts of interest throughout the adtech supply chain, where Google has a major presence in both buying and selling tools.

They haven't shared the specifics of Google's proposal yet, and there's no set deadline for the review process, but Podesta did say it's a priority for them.

If they think the plan doesn't cut it, the EU could consider imposing tougher measures, including possibly breaking up Google's adtech operations, which they haven't discounted.