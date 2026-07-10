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10.07.2026 21:31:19

EU threatens Meta with hefty fine over 'addictive design'

A preliminary investigation by the bloc has found the social media giant is not doing enough to protect children using its platforms. Meta rejects the accusations, which could cost it 6% of its annual revenue in fines.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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