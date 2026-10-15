Eurobattery Minerals Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PG12 / ISIN: SE0012481570

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15.10.2026 14:20:03

Eurobattery Minerals’ auditor resigns


EQS-Media / 15.10.2026 / 14:20 CET/CEST

Stockholm, 15 October 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (hereinafter “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) announces that the Company’s auditor, Johan Isbrand, and the deputy auditor, Nils Appelqvist, both of LR GO Revision AB, resigned from their posts on 2 October 2026.

The Board of Directors will propose a new auditor for election at an extraordinary general meeting. A notice convening the meeting will be published separately.

Information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation

This information is information that Eurobattery Minerals is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 15 October 2026, 02:15 pm CEST.

Language versions
Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in various languages for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail.

About Eurobattery Minerals
Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision of making Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company focuses on developing mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials, strengthening Europe’s security of supply and supporting the sustainability transition.

Please visit eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts
Eckhard Cordes – Member of the Board
E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB
Key word(s): Energy

15.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

2416668  15.10.2026 CET/CEST

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