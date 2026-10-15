Eurobattery Minerals’ auditor resigns



EQS-Media / 15.10.2026 / 14:20 CET/CEST



Stockholm, 15 October 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (hereinafter “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) announces that the Company’s auditor, Johan Isbrand, and the deputy auditor, Nils Appelqvist, both of LR GO Revision AB, resigned from their posts on 2 October 2026.

The Board of Directors will propose a new auditor for election at an extraordinary general meeting. A notice convening the meeting will be published separately.

Information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation

This information is information that Eurobattery Minerals is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 15 October 2026, 02:15 pm CEST.

Language versions

Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in various languages for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision of making Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company focuses on developing mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials, strengthening Europe’s security of supply and supporting the sustainability transition.

Please visit eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts

Eckhard Cordes – Member of the Board

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com