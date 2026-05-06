Exelon Aktie

Exelon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852011 / ISIN: US30161N1019

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06.05.2026 14:53:01

Exelon Affirms FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, electric utility Exelon Corp. (EXC) affirmed its adjusted operating earnings guidance for the full year 2026 in the range of $2.81 to $2.91 per share.

The company is also reaffirming its operating earnings compounded annual growth near top end of 5 to 7 percent from 2025 to 2029.

Further, the company is projecting $41.7 billion of capital expenditures over the next four years, resulting in expected rate base growth of 7.9 percent.

On April 28, Exelon's Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on Exelon's common stock, payable on June 15, 2026, to Exelon shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 4, 2026.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, EXC is trading on the Nasdaq at $45.69, down $0.49 or 1.06 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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