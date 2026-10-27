Dollar General Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A0YEES / ISIN: US2566771059
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27.10.2026 06:29:54
Federal Trade Commission Sues Dollar General For Long-running Deceptive Pricing Practices
(RTTNews) - The Federal Trade Commission sued Dollar General (DG) for engaging in deceptive pricing practices by routinely charging customers more at the register than the prices displayed on shelves, price tags and advertisements. Twenty states joined the FTC in filing the complaint. The FTC and states allege these practices violate the FTC Act, the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act and state laws. The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.
According to the complaint, thousands of Dollar General stores have taken advantage of vulnerable shoppers by extracting millions of dollars in unlawful overcharges. Despite being made aware of the problem, the company has failed to implement policies and practices to adequately address the problem.
At last close on NYSE, Dollar General shares were trading at $128.42.
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