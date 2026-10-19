Fifth Third Bancorp Aktie

Fifth Third Bancorp für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 875029 / ISIN: US3167731005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.10.2026 13:29:52

Fifth Third Bancorp Q3 Profit, Interest Income Climb Mainly On Comerica Integration

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), a regional bank, reported Monday higher profit and net interest and Noninterest income in the third quarter, as the company continued integrating Comerica. Earnings per share, meanwhile, dropped 1 percent, hurt by a 37 percent increase in share count.

In the third quarter, net income available to common shareholders was $828 million, up 36 percent from $608 million in the prior year period

Earnings per share declined to $0.90 from $0.91 a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share reached $1.13 for the quarter.

Interest income climbed 39 percent to $3.503 billion from $2.524 billion a year ago. Net interest income surged 49 percent to $2.276 billion from $1.525 billion in the prior year period, driven primarily by the Comerica addition, along with support from fixed-rate asset repricing and balance sheet management.

The provision for credit losses decreased 38 percent to $122 million from $197 million a year ago. Noninterest income increased 29 percent to $1.008 billion from $781 million in the prior year period.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading at $49.99, down 0.79 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fifth Third Bancorp

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fifth Third Bancorp

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fifth Third Bancorp 45,04 0,48% Fifth Third Bancorp

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX rutscht zum Wochenstart ab -- DAX beendet Handel ebenfalls schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Verlusten. Schwach präsentierte sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt. An der Wall Street ging es uneinheitlich zu. Unterschiedlich zeigten sich die größten Märkte in Fernost zum Wochenstart.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen