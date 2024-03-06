From Big Cities to Small Towns and Places In Between, T-Mobile Customers are Getting a Massive 5G Boost

Light it up! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it’s adding new capacity to the country’s leading 5G network by activating the 2.5 GHz spectrum it won in auction 108, expanding its Ultra Capacity 5G coverage to new communities and significantly increasing Ultra Capacity 5G bandwidth in many places across the U.S. That means tens of millions of the Un-carrier’s 5G customers, primarily those in rural areas, will get an immediate performance boost when spectrum comes online over the next few days.

"Thanks to years of planning, T-Mobile is ready to put this spectrum to use right now for millions of our customers, delivering game changing Ultra Capacity 5G to more people and increasing speed and performance for others,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. "This type of execution is exactly why T-Mobile is the new network leader in the U.S., and we continue to give customers the greatest value at the same time.”

T-Mobile invested $304 million in the FCC’s Auction 108 back in 2022, taking home more than 7,000 county-based licenses covering more than 80 million people – nearly a quarter of the U.S. population. Because a majority of the licenses cover rural areas, the Un-carrier is delivering even greater performance and connectivity to those in previously underserved areas for customers of both its mobile and broadband internet services, bringing much needed choice and competition to millions more Americans. Over the next few days, T-Mobile is lighting up spectrum covering nearly 60 million customers over nearly 300,000 square miles, and the rest will be deployed as new towers are built out.

Wondering if YOU will get a taste of the added capacity? The answer is very likely a resounding yes. That’s because T-Mobile won licenses in nearly EVERY county across the U.S. – so even if you aren’t one of the 80 million+ people living in an area with this new spectrum, there’s a good chance you’ll get a 5G boost where you travel, work or play. Take the state of Louisiana for example. Once the Un-carrier has turned up all of the spectrum it won in Auction 108, it will benefit customers in 92% of the counties in the Pelican State. That means immediate improvements in connectivity for more than 1.7 million people, nearly 500,000 of whom are in rural areas. And in Pennsylvania, the additional capacity will boost performance in areas covering 2.2 million people, nearly one million of whom are in rural communities. And that’s just a couple states!

This is just one of the many ways T-Mobile’s industry-leading 5G network is getting bigger, faster and more powerful by the day. Those who haven’t experienced T-Mobile’s network recently can try it for free with Network Pass. If you have an unlocked eSIM-compatible phone you can check out T-Mobile for three months at no charge with unlimited smartphone data, including 5G. And when you’re ready to make the move to T-Mobile, you can in minutes right from your phone with Easy Switch.

T-Mobile has been crowned the overall network leader in the U.S., delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles — more than AT&T and Verizon combined. More than 300 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar offerings from the Un-carrier’s closest competitors.

