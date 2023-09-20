20.09.2023 22:42:44

FTC Adds Three Amazon Executives In Amended Complaint Over Deceptive Prime Business Practices

(RTTNews) - The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday said it has amended a lawsuit against Amazon (AMZN) and has added three senior executives as defendants.

In June, the FTC filed a lawsuit against Amazon alleging that the e-commerce giant had deceived millions of customers into enrolling in Amazon Prime subscriptions without their consent while knowingly making it difficult for consumers to cancel their Prime subscriptions.

Named in the amended complaint are Neil Lindsay, who served as senior vice president overseeing Prime and now serves on the company's overall leadership team; Russell Grandinetti, who also serves as a senior vice president overseeing Prime; and Jamil Ghani, a company vice president who oversees the Prime subscription program.

According to the amended complaint, Lindsay, Grandinetti, and Ghani were fully aware of the issues surrounding consumers being subscribed to Prime without their consent and then facing significant hurdles when trying to cancel.

The amended complaint also includes significant new details of Amazon's alleged misconduct that were redacted in the original complaint, including the contents of internal company emails and messages that show the extent to which the company and its management team were aware of the misconduct.

