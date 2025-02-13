|
13.02.2025 22:30:02
Full-Year 2024 Results Media and Investor Meeting, Conference Call and Webcast
|
VAT Group AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference
VAT cordially invites you to our Full-Year 2024 Results Media and Investor Conference as well as Conference Call/Webcast.
Our CEO Urs Gantner, and CFO Fabian Chiozza, will report on the detailed full-year 2024 results and give you an outlook for 2025. After the formal presentation, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session, followed by an opportunity to catch-up over a standing lunch.
Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Time: 11:00 a.m. CET
Location: Zunfthaus zur Waag, Münsterhof 8, 8001 Zurich
This in-person event can also be followed over a conference call line or via webcast. Participants via the conference call will be able to join the moderated Q&A session via phone, webcast participants can ask questions in writing via the webcast window.
The presentation and the Q&A session will be held in English.
For both, the in-person attendance or the webcast, please pre-register by using the following link and select your preference in the pull-down menu “Attendance”:
Those attending the event by phone are asked to pre-register by using the following link:
LINK FOR PARTICIPATION VIA PHONE
In case of any difficulties with pre-registration, participants may dial one of the following numbers:
+41 58 310 50 00 (CH/Europe)
+44 207 107 06 13 (UK)
+1 631 570 56 13 (USA)
VAT will publish its 2024 Annual Report and a Media Release at 6:30 a.m. CET on March 4, 2025 and will make the presentation slides (in English) for the conference call and the webcast available on the VAT Group website at the same time.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the VAT website approximately 24 hours after the event.
Kind regards,
Investor Relations, VAT
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VAT Group AG
|Seelistrasse 1
|9469 Haag
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 81 771 61 61
|Fax:
|+41 81 771 48 30
|E-mail:
|reception@vat.ch
|Internet:
|www.vatvalve.com
|ISIN:
|CH0311864901
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2086207
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2086207 13.02.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VATmehr Nachrichten
|
13.02.25
|Full-Year 2024 Results Media and Investor Meeting, Conference Call and Webcast (EQS Group)
|
13.02.25
|Medien- und Analystentreffen, Telefonkonferenz und Webcast zum Jahresabschluss 2024 (EQS Group)
|
13.02.25
|Zuversicht in Zürich: SLI zum Start des Donnerstagshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.25
|Aufschläge in Zürich: SLI verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in Zürich: SLI am Mittwochnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.25
|Freundlicher Handel in Zürich: SLI-Anleger greifen zum Start zu (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.25
|Pluszeichen in Zürich: Schlussendlich Gewinne im SLI (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.25
|Börse Zürich: SLI in Grün (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu VATmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|VAT
|108,05
|13,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt höher -- US-Börsen schließen fester -- DAX beendet Handel mit neuem Rekordschlussstand -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag stark. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenso Gewinne und markierte ein neues Allzeithoch. Die US-Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag höher. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.