Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

25 April 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:

Date of purchase: 25 April 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 30,219 Highest price paid per share: 110.40p Lowest price paid per share: 110.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 110.4000p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 314,860,785 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (314,860,785) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 110.4000p 30,219

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 714 110.40 11:36:23 00333890860TRLO1 XLON 4000 110.40 11:36:23 00333890859TRLO1 XLON 1323 110.40 12:27:49 00333894082TRLO1 XLON 764 110.40 12:27:49 00333894083TRLO1 XLON 228 110.40 12:27:49 00333894084TRLO1 XLON 2449 110.40 12:27:49 00333894085TRLO1 XLON 146 110.40 12:28:04 00333894090TRLO1 XLON 595 110.40 12:28:04 00333894091TRLO1 XLON 4000 110.40 12:28:04 00333894088TRLO1 XLON 1355 110.40 12:28:04 00333894089TRLO1 XLON 2645 110.40 12:28:04 00333894092TRLO1 XLON 4000 110.40 12:28:04 00333894093TRLO1 XLON 4000 110.40 12:28:04 00333894094TRLO1 XLON 15 110.40 12:28:04 00333894095TRLO1 XLON 812 110.40 12:28:24 00333894096TRLO1 XLON 895 110.40 12:28:24 00333894097TRLO1 XLON 1215 110.40 12:28:36 00333894099TRLO1 XLON 812 110.40 12:28:56 00333894102TRLO1 XLON 40 110.40 12:28:57 00333894103TRLO1 XLON 211 110.40 12:29:26 00333894110TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

