Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

26 November 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 26 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 40,185 Highest price paid per share: 123.20p Lowest price paid per share: 119.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 121.4842p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,442,808 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,298,768 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,298,768 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 121.4842p 40,185

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 645 119.20 08:10:49 00363044436TRLO1 XLON 256 120.00 08:32:37 00363062155TRLO1 XLON 399 120.00 08:32:37 00363062156TRLO1 XLON 100 119.60 08:46:31 00363072414TRLO1 XLON 594 119.60 08:46:31 00363072415TRLO1 XLON 657 120.00 09:52:47 00363132775TRLO1 XLON 702 119.80 10:50:10 00363141364TRLO1 XLON 122 120.00 10:55:24 00363141526TRLO1 XLON 169 120.00 10:55:24 00363141527TRLO1 XLON 440 120.20 11:00:09 00363141729TRLO1 XLON 614 120.20 11:00:09 00363141730TRLO1 XLON 661 119.80 11:33:45 00363143017TRLO1 XLON 307 121.00 11:43:13 00363143672TRLO1 XLON 129 121.00 11:43:13 00363143673TRLO1 XLON 1 120.40 11:56:20 00363144304TRLO1 XLON 679 120.40 11:56:20 00363144305TRLO1 XLON 1192 120.40 12:12:19 00363144947TRLO1 XLON 2071 119.80 12:12:22 00363144950TRLO1 XLON 68 119.60 12:12:22 00363144952TRLO1 XLON 169 119.60 12:12:22 00363144953TRLO1 XLON 54 119.60 12:44:55 00363146457TRLO1 XLON 128 120.40 12:48:06 00363146694TRLO1 XLON 110 120.40 12:48:06 00363146695TRLO1 XLON 207 120.80 12:55:41 00363147237TRLO1 XLON 461 120.80 12:55:41 00363147238TRLO1 XLON 152 120.60 12:55:41 00363147239TRLO1 XLON 668 120.80 12:59:25 00363147396TRLO1 XLON 156 121.00 12:59:25 00363147397TRLO1 XLON 648 121.20 13:06:23 00363147856TRLO1 XLON 695 121.00 13:17:09 00363148492TRLO1 XLON 562 121.20 13:17:09 00363148493TRLO1 XLON 382 121.60 13:18:06 00363148549TRLO1 XLON 312 121.60 13:18:06 00363148550TRLO1 XLON 838 121.60 13:18:06 00363148551TRLO1 XLON 695 121.40 13:18:38 00363148575TRLO1 XLON 676 121.20 13:32:22 00363149495TRLO1 XLON 648 121.20 13:33:48 00363149535TRLO1 XLON 169 121.80 13:35:30 00363149619TRLO1 XLON 3971 122.00 13:35:30 00363149620TRLO1 XLON 20 122.80 13:45:11 00363150591TRLO1 XLON 619 122.80 13:45:11 00363150592TRLO1 XLON 628 122.40 13:45:29 00363150610TRLO1 XLON 25 122.40 13:45:29 00363150611TRLO1 XLON 677 122.40 13:47:29 00363150736TRLO1 XLON 680 122.40 13:47:39 00363150750TRLO1 XLON 680 122.20 13:47:39 00363150751TRLO1 XLON 383 122.20 13:47:39 00363150752TRLO1 XLON 307 122.20 13:47:39 00363150753TRLO1 XLON 327 122.00 13:47:47 00363150759TRLO1 XLON 363 122.00 13:47:47 00363150760TRLO1 XLON 146 122.00 13:56:02 00363151201TRLO1 XLON 451 122.00 13:56:02 00363151202TRLO1 XLON 93 122.00 13:56:02 00363151203TRLO1 XLON 668 121.80 14:04:09 00363151772TRLO1 XLON 695 122.00 14:04:29 00363151785TRLO1 XLON 678 121.80 14:04:31 00363151786TRLO1 XLON 119 122.00 14:17:04 00363152409TRLO1 XLON 89 121.60 14:26:40 00363152944TRLO1 XLON 589 121.60 14:26:40 00363152945TRLO1 XLON 89 121.60 14:26:40 00363152946TRLO1 XLON 589 121.60 14:26:40 00363152947TRLO1 XLON 682 122.40 14:57:31 00363155227TRLO1 XLON 1411 122.40 14:57:31 00363155230TRLO1 XLON 701 122.20 14:57:32 00363155232TRLO1 XLON 701 122.00 14:57:34 00363155236TRLO1 XLON 701 122.60 15:32:31 00363157703TRLO1 XLON 104 122.20 15:33:53 00363157769TRLO1 XLON 104 122.20 15:43:50 00363158656TRLO1 XLON 545 122.20 15:43:50 00363158657TRLO1 XLON 62 122.80 16:17:36 00363160816TRLO1 XLON 725 122.80 16:17:36 00363160817TRLO1 XLON 161 122.80 16:17:36 00363160818TRLO1 XLON 314 122.80 16:17:36 00363160819TRLO1 XLON 60 122.80 16:17:36 00363160820TRLO1 XLON 1322 122.80 16:17:36 00363160821TRLO1 XLON 618 123.20 16:18:04 00363160855TRLO1 XLON 689 122.40 16:18:05 00363160856TRLO1 XLON 442 122.20 16:18:19 00363160860TRLO1 XLON 220 122.20 16:18:19 00363160861TRLO1 XLON 201 122.40 16:18:19 00363160862TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com



Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse