26.11.2025 18:31:45

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

26-Nov-2025 / 17:31 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

26 November 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

26 November 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

40,185

Highest price paid per share:

123.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

119.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

121.4842p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,442,808 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,298,768 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,298,768 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

121.4842p

40,185

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

645

119.20

08:10:49

00363044436TRLO1

XLON

256

120.00

08:32:37

00363062155TRLO1

XLON

399

120.00

08:32:37

00363062156TRLO1

XLON

100

119.60

08:46:31

00363072414TRLO1

XLON

594

119.60

08:46:31

00363072415TRLO1

XLON

657

120.00

09:52:47

00363132775TRLO1

XLON

702

119.80

10:50:10

00363141364TRLO1

XLON

122

120.00

10:55:24

00363141526TRLO1

XLON

169

120.00

10:55:24

00363141527TRLO1

XLON

440

120.20

11:00:09

00363141729TRLO1

XLON

614

120.20

11:00:09

00363141730TRLO1

XLON

661

119.80

11:33:45

00363143017TRLO1

XLON

307

121.00

11:43:13

00363143672TRLO1

XLON

129

121.00

11:43:13

00363143673TRLO1

XLON

1

120.40

11:56:20

00363144304TRLO1

XLON

679

120.40

11:56:20

00363144305TRLO1

XLON

1192

120.40

12:12:19

00363144947TRLO1

XLON

2071

119.80

12:12:22

00363144950TRLO1

XLON

68

119.60

12:12:22

00363144952TRLO1

XLON

169

119.60

12:12:22

00363144953TRLO1

XLON

54

119.60

12:44:55

00363146457TRLO1

XLON

128

120.40

12:48:06

00363146694TRLO1

XLON

110

120.40

12:48:06

00363146695TRLO1

XLON

207

120.80

12:55:41

00363147237TRLO1

XLON

461

120.80

12:55:41

00363147238TRLO1

XLON

152

120.60

12:55:41

00363147239TRLO1

XLON

668

120.80

12:59:25

00363147396TRLO1

XLON

156

121.00

12:59:25

00363147397TRLO1

XLON

648

121.20

13:06:23

00363147856TRLO1

XLON

695

121.00

13:17:09

00363148492TRLO1

XLON

562

121.20

13:17:09

00363148493TRLO1

XLON

382

121.60

13:18:06

00363148549TRLO1

XLON

312

121.60

13:18:06

00363148550TRLO1

XLON

838

121.60

13:18:06

00363148551TRLO1

XLON

695

121.40

13:18:38

00363148575TRLO1

XLON

676

121.20

13:32:22

00363149495TRLO1

XLON

648

121.20

13:33:48

00363149535TRLO1

XLON

169

121.80

13:35:30

00363149619TRLO1

XLON

3971

122.00

13:35:30

00363149620TRLO1

XLON

20

122.80

13:45:11

00363150591TRLO1

XLON

619

122.80

13:45:11

00363150592TRLO1

XLON

628

122.40

13:45:29

00363150610TRLO1

XLON

25

122.40

13:45:29

00363150611TRLO1

XLON

677

122.40

13:47:29

00363150736TRLO1

XLON

680

122.40

13:47:39

00363150750TRLO1

XLON

680

122.20

13:47:39

00363150751TRLO1

XLON

383

122.20

13:47:39

00363150752TRLO1

XLON

307

122.20

13:47:39

00363150753TRLO1

XLON

327

122.00

13:47:47

00363150759TRLO1

XLON

363

122.00

13:47:47

00363150760TRLO1

XLON

146

122.00

13:56:02

00363151201TRLO1

XLON

451

122.00

13:56:02

00363151202TRLO1

XLON

93

122.00

13:56:02

00363151203TRLO1

XLON

668

121.80

14:04:09

00363151772TRLO1

XLON

695

122.00

14:04:29

00363151785TRLO1

XLON

678

121.80

14:04:31

00363151786TRLO1

XLON

119

122.00

14:17:04

00363152409TRLO1

XLON

89

121.60

14:26:40

00363152944TRLO1

XLON

589

121.60

14:26:40

00363152945TRLO1

XLON

89

121.60

14:26:40

00363152946TRLO1

XLON

589

121.60

14:26:40

00363152947TRLO1

XLON

682

122.40

14:57:31

00363155227TRLO1

XLON

1411

122.40

14:57:31

00363155230TRLO1

XLON

701

122.20

14:57:32

00363155232TRLO1

XLON

701

122.00

14:57:34

00363155236TRLO1

XLON

701

122.60

15:32:31

00363157703TRLO1

XLON

104

122.20

15:33:53

00363157769TRLO1

XLON

104

122.20

15:43:50

00363158656TRLO1

XLON

545

122.20

15:43:50

00363158657TRLO1

XLON

62

122.80

16:17:36

00363160816TRLO1

XLON

725

122.80

16:17:36

00363160817TRLO1

XLON

161

122.80

16:17:36

00363160818TRLO1

XLON

314

122.80

16:17:36

00363160819TRLO1

XLON

60

122.80

16:17:36

00363160820TRLO1

XLON

1322

122.80

16:17:36

00363160821TRLO1

XLON

618

123.20

16:18:04

00363160855TRLO1

XLON

689

122.40

16:18:05

00363160856TRLO1

XLON

442

122.20

16:18:19

00363160860TRLO1

XLON

220

122.20

16:18:19

00363160861TRLO1

XLON

201

122.40

16:18:19

00363160862TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 409517
EQS News ID: 2236458

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

