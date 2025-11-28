Funding Circle Holdings plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

28 November 2025

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with 5.6.1R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Funding Circle Holdings plc announces that its total issued listed share capital at the close of business on 28 November 2025 comprised 304,741,576 ordinary shares of 0.1p each fully paid. This figure includes 1,402,623 ordinary shares which are held in Treasury, leaving a balance of 303,338,953 ordinary shares with voting rights.

The above figure of 303,338,953 may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their major interest in, or a change to their major interest in, Funding Circle Holdings plc under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com



Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended c.£16bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.

For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market and delivers robust and attractive returns.