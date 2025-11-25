Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

25.11.2025 17:55:55

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

25-Nov-2025 / 16:55 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

25 November 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

25 November 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

63,702

Highest price paid per share:

118.60p

Lowest price paid per share:

116.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

117.4269p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,402,623 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,338,953 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,338,953 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

117.4269p

63,702

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

147

118.00

08:19:14

00362811873TRLO1

XLON

369

117.40

08:21:14

00362813377TRLO1

XLON

273

117.40

08:21:14

00362813378TRLO1

XLON

200

117.40

08:26:25

00362817443TRLO1

XLON

646

117.20

08:27:59

00362818723TRLO1

XLON

416

116.60

08:51:27

00362840700TRLO1

XLON

229

116.60

08:51:27

00362840701TRLO1

XLON

645

116.80

08:54:57

00362843468TRLO1

XLON

159

116.20

09:06:40

00362853363TRLO1

XLON

319

117.20

09:20:30

00362867510TRLO1

XLON

693

116.80

10:08:13

00362894800TRLO1

XLON

377

117.00

10:08:13

00362894801TRLO1

XLON

50

117.00

10:08:13

00362894802TRLO1

XLON

14

117.00

10:08:13

00362894803TRLO1

XLON

252

117.00

10:08:13

00362894804TRLO1

XLON

1047

117.00

10:08:20

00362894808TRLO1

XLON

168

117.00

10:08:20

00362894809TRLO1

XLON

675

116.40

10:08:20

00362894810TRLO1

XLON

628

116.80

10:19:26

00362895177TRLO1

XLON

92

116.80

10:19:26

00362895178TRLO1

XLON

194

116.80

10:19:44

00362895193TRLO1

XLON

660

116.80

10:20:00

00362895205TRLO1

XLON

648

116.60

10:21:00

00362895265TRLO1

XLON

3015

116.60

10:21:00

00362895266TRLO1

XLON

662

116.40

10:22:03

00362895295TRLO1

XLON

200

116.40

10:34:30

00362895737TRLO1

XLON

168

116.40

10:34:30

00362895738TRLO1

XLON

272

116.60

10:58:31

00362896789TRLO1

XLON

285

117.20

11:08:07

00362897061TRLO1

XLON

96

117.40

11:14:10

00362897218TRLO1

XLON

193

117.40

11:14:10

00362897219TRLO1

XLON

470

117.00

11:34:49

00362897886TRLO1

XLON

219

117.00

11:34:49

00362897887TRLO1

XLON

126

117.40

11:35:16

00362897908TRLO1

XLON

500

117.00

11:37:32

00362898115TRLO1

XLON

64

117.00

11:37:32

00362898116TRLO1

XLON

64

117.00

11:37:32

00362898117TRLO1

XLON

45

117.00

11:37:32

00362898118TRLO1

XLON

207

116.60

11:54:01

00362898929TRLO1

XLON

109

116.60

11:54:01

00362898930TRLO1

XLON

357

116.60

11:54:01

00362898931TRLO1

XLON

67

117.20

12:06:55

00362899280TRLO1

XLON

3050

117.20

12:06:55

00362899281TRLO1

XLON

650

118.20

12:44:13

00362900841TRLO1

XLON

674

118.00

12:49:25

00362901225TRLO1

XLON

674

118.00

12:49:25

00362901226TRLO1

XLON

1316

117.80

12:49:25

00362901227TRLO1

XLON

659

117.60

13:08:09

00362901724TRLO1

XLON

659

117.60

13:33:32

00362903572TRLO1

XLON

709

117.60

13:40:03

00362903939TRLO1

XLON

659

117.60

14:07:39

00362905292TRLO1

XLON

658

117.20

14:12:43

00362905628TRLO1

XLON

10981

117.20

14:12:43

00362905629TRLO1

XLON

654

117.20

14:12:49

00362905635TRLO1

XLON

182

117.60

14:23:38

00362906245TRLO1

XLON

976

117.60

14:23:38

00362906246TRLO1

XLON

61

117.60

14:23:38

00362906247TRLO1

XLON

670

117.40

14:25:55

00362906429TRLO1

XLON

670

117.20

14:45:10

00362907731TRLO1

XLON

1232

117.20

14:47:34

00362907950TRLO1

XLON

585

117.20

14:47:34

00362907951TRLO1

XLON

81

117.20

14:47:34

00362907952TRLO1

XLON

688

117.40

14:47:34

00362907954TRLO1

XLON

1226

117.40

14:48:50

00362908039TRLO1

XLON

674

117.60

15:03:25

00362909269TRLO1

XLON

650

118.00

15:19:23

00362910435TRLO1

XLON

3410

117.80

15:19:23

00362910436TRLO1

XLON

1248

118.00

15:19:23

00362910437TRLO1

XLON

708

117.80

15:19:24

00362910440TRLO1

XLON

18

117.80

15:19:24

00362910441TRLO1

XLON

684

117.80

15:19:24

00362910442TRLO1

XLON

159

117.60

15:19:25

00362910443TRLO1

XLON

544

117.60

15:28:46

00362911015TRLO1

XLON

159

117.60

15:28:46

00362911016TRLO1

XLON

702

117.60

15:28:46

00362911017TRLO1

XLON

1118

117.60

15:29:15

00362911072TRLO1

XLON

283

117.60

15:29:15

00362911073TRLO1

XLON

66

118.20

15:32:51

00362911419TRLO1

XLON

776

118.20

15:33:21

00362911489TRLO1

XLON

211

118.00

15:33:21

00362911490TRLO1

XLON

392

118.40

15:39:55

00362912052TRLO1

XLON

667

118.20

15:39:55

00362912053TRLO1

XLON

708

118.40

15:40:11

00362912075TRLO1

XLON

646

118.20

15:41:22

00362912141TRLO1

XLON

672

118.40

15:43:26

00362912447TRLO1

XLON

672

118.60

15:46:40

00362913064TRLO1

XLON

683

118.60

15:46:41

00362913070TRLO1

XLON

500

118.60

15:46:45

00362913074TRLO1

XLON

500

118.60

15:46:45

00362913075TRLO1

XLON

183

118.60

15:46:45

00362913076TRLO1

XLON

680

118.00

15:49:41

00362913435TRLO1

XLON

317

118.40

16:14:48

00362915899TRLO1

XLON

1329

118.00

16:14:48

00362915900TRLO1

XLON

609

117.40

16:15:11

00362916000TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 409383
EQS News ID: 2235808

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

