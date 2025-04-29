Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

29.04.2025 19:22:42

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

29-Apr-2025 / 18:22 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

29 April 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:

Date of purchase:

29 April 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

194,884

Highest price paid per share:

113.80p

Lowest price paid per share:

111.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

112.9299p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 314,587,114 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (314,587,114) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

112.9299p

 194,884

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

706

112.20

08:48:40

00334256311TRLO1

XLON

700

112.80

09:11:50

00334271728TRLO1

XLON

10

112.80

09:11:50

00334271729TRLO1

XLON

726

112.60

09:11:53

00334271770TRLO1

XLON

1030

112.60

09:11:53

00334271766TRLO1

XLON

2970

112.60

09:11:53

00334271767TRLO1

XLON

3600

112.60

09:11:53

00334271768TRLO1

XLON

140

112.80

09:11:55

00334271779TRLO1

XLON

460

113.80

10:17:28

00334318940TRLO1

XLON

472

113.80

10:17:28

00334318941TRLO1

XLON

62

113.80

10:17:28

00334318942TRLO1

XLON

337

113.80

10:17:28

00334318943TRLO1

XLON

93

113.80

10:17:28

00334318944TRLO1

XLON

682

113.60

10:17:28

00334318954TRLO1

XLON

690

113.40

10:17:28

00334318955TRLO1

XLON

707

113.00

10:25:34

00334325158TRLO1

XLON

1471

113.60

10:47:09

00334339859TRLO1

XLON

718

113.40

10:48:09

00334340942TRLO1

XLON

398

113.40

11:34:35

00334348099TRLO1

XLON

330

113.40

11:34:35

00334348100TRLO1

XLON

868

113.40

11:34:35

00334348101TRLO1

XLON

715

113.40

11:42:56

00334348532TRLO1

XLON

50000

113.40

11:53:10

00334348984TRLO1

XLON

69

113.00

12:02:41

00334349323TRLO1

XLON

661

113.00

12:02:42

00334349324TRLO1

XLON

152

113.00

12:03:11

00334349339TRLO1

XLON

190

113.00

12:03:22

00334349354TRLO1

XLON

600

112.80

12:28:18

00334349876TRLO1

XLON

123

112.80

12:28:18

00334349877TRLO1

XLON

688

113.00

13:30:52

00334352259TRLO1

XLON

73

113.00

13:31:06

00334352273TRLO1

XLON

146

113.00

13:31:06

00334352274TRLO1

XLON

294

113.00

13:31:06

00334352275TRLO1

XLON

258

113.00

13:31:06

00334352276TRLO1

XLON

50000

113.00

13:39:26

00334352491TRLO1

XLON

718

113.00

13:40:37

00334352532TRLO1

XLON

695

112.80

14:02:35

00334353211TRLO1

XLON

310

112.60

14:03:54

00334353316TRLO1

XLON

41

112.60

14:03:54

00334353317TRLO1

XLON

400

112.60

14:03:54

00334353318TRLO1

XLON

328

112.60

14:04:22

00334353406TRLO1

XLON

772

112.60

14:04:22

00334353404TRLO1

XLON

1636

112.60

14:04:22

00334353405TRLO1

XLON

225

112.60

14:15:53

00334354177TRLO1

XLON

679

112.80

14:26:06

00334354546TRLO1

XLON

275

112.80

14:37:58

00334355053TRLO1

XLON

455

112.80

14:37:58

00334355054TRLO1

XLON

684

112.60

14:47:12

00334355545TRLO1

XLON

1367

112.60

14:47:12

00334355549TRLO1

XLON

820

112.80

14:47:12

00334355546TRLO1

XLON

334

112.80

14:47:12

00334355547TRLO1

XLON

684

112.60

14:47:12

00334355548TRLO1

XLON

4000

112.60

14:47:12

00334355550TRLO1

XLON

484

112.60

14:47:12

00334355551TRLO1

XLON

1696

112.60

14:47:13

00334355552TRLO1

XLON

308

112.80

14:47:13

00334355553TRLO1

XLON

820

112.80

14:47:13

00334355554TRLO1

XLON

312

113.00

14:56:21

00334356190TRLO1

XLON

985

112.60

14:56:55

00334356223TRLO1

XLON

728

112.60

15:00:01

00334356459TRLO1

XLON

636

112.60

15:00:01

00334356460TRLO1

XLON

199

112.60

15:00:01

00334356461TRLO1

XLON

900

112.60

15:00:01

00334356462TRLO1

XLON

1837

112.60

15:00:01

00334356463TRLO1

XLON

600

112.60

15:00:01

00334356464TRLO1

XLON

663

112.60

15:00:01

00334356465TRLO1

XLON

1527

112.60

15:00:01

00334356466TRLO1

XLON

2190

112.60

15:00:01

00334356467TRLO1

XLON

1810

112.60

15:00:01

00334356468TRLO1

XLON

2190

112.60

15:00:01

00334356469TRLO1

XLON

3600

112.60

15:00:01

00334356470TRLO1

XLON

716

112.60

15:00:01

00334356471TRLO1

XLON

400

112.60

15:00:01

00334356472TRLO1

XLON

724

112.60

15:00:02

00334356492TRLO1

XLON

4000

112.60

15:00:02

00334356490TRLO1

XLON

381

112.60

15:00:02

00334356491TRLO1

XLON

741

112.60

15:00:02

00334356493TRLO1

XLON

1000

112.60

15:00:02

00334356494TRLO1

XLON

3000

112.60

15:00:02

00334356495TRLO1

XLON

3366

112.60

15:00:02

00334356496TRLO1

XLON

266

112.60

15:00:04

00334356506TRLO1

XLON

634

112.60

15:00:04

00334356507TRLO1

XLON

477

112.60

15:00:04

00334356509TRLO1

XLON

266

112.60

15:00:04

00334356510TRLO1

XLON

1902

112.60

15:00:04

00334356508TRLO1

XLON

313

112.40

15:01:01

00334356596TRLO1

XLON

277

112.40

15:01:01

00334356597TRLO1

XLON

739

112.00

15:01:08

00334356600TRLO1

XLON

519

112.60

15:06:35

00334356934TRLO1

XLON

911

112.80

15:11:25

00334357292TRLO1

XLON

291

112.80

15:11:25

00334357293TRLO1

XLON

296

112.80

15:11:25

00334357294TRLO1

XLON

180

112.80

15:11:25

00334357295TRLO1

XLON

703

112.40

15:11:25

00334357296TRLO1

XLON

911

112.60

15:11:25

00334357297TRLO1

XLON

651

112.60

15:11:25

00334357298TRLO1

XLON

468

112.60

15:11:25

00334357299TRLO1

XLON

690

112.40

15:11:25

00334357300TRLO1

XLON

417

112.40

15:11:33

00334357308TRLO1

XLON

320

112.40

15:11:33

00334357309TRLO1

XLON

331

112.40

15:11:33

00334357310TRLO1

XLON

911

112.40

15:11:33

00334357311TRLO1

XLON

462

112.40

15:11:33

00334357312TRLO1

XLON

960

112.40

15:21:26

00334358249TRLO1

XLON

335

112.40

15:21:26

00334358250TRLO1

XLON

321

112.40

15:21:26

00334358251TRLO1

XLON

123

112.40

15:21:26

00334358252TRLO1

XLON

600

112.20

15:21:26

00334358253TRLO1

XLON

122

112.20

15:21:26

00334358254TRLO1

XLON

230

112.00

15:27:46

00334358610TRLO1

XLON

492

112.00

15:27:46

00334358611TRLO1

XLON

771

112.00

15:27:46

00334358612TRLO1

XLON

637

112.00

15:27:46

00334358613TRLO1

XLON

910

112.00

15:27:47

00334358614TRLO1

XLON

1212

112.00

15:28:41

00334358646TRLO1

XLON

432

112.00

15:28:41

00334358647TRLO1

XLON

736

111.80

15:28:41

00334358648TRLO1

XLON

699

111.60

15:45:33

00334359507TRLO1

XLON

15

111.80

15:50:45

00334359913TRLO1

XLON

547

112.60

16:00:38

00334360605TRLO1

XLON

1432

113.00

16:18:56

00334362178TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 385419
EQS News ID: 2127100

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

