Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
03.06.2025 18:40:50

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

03-Jun-2025 / 17:40 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

3 June 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

3 June 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

43,429

Highest price paid per share:

109.80p

Lowest price paid per share:

106.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

108.5079p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,899,857 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,899,857) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

108.5079p

 43,429

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

296

107.00

08:09:27

00339049082TRLO1

XLON

300

107.00

08:09:27

00339049081TRLO1

XLON

3

107.00

08:09:51

00339049259TRLO1

XLON

425

106.60

08:20:23

00339053515TRLO1

XLON

329

106.60

08:20:23

00339053516TRLO1

XLON

753

106.40

08:20:50

00339053703TRLO1

XLON

235

106.40

08:25:01

00339055983TRLO1

XLON

1640

106.40

08:25:01

00339055984TRLO1

XLON

710

106.20

08:54:08

00339071743TRLO1

XLON

200

106.20

09:06:30

00339077455TRLO1

XLON

200

106.20

09:11:23

00339080707TRLO1

XLON

155

106.00

09:12:14

00339081227TRLO1

XLON

547

106.00

09:12:14

00339081228TRLO1

XLON

300

106.60

09:50:23

00339100732TRLO1

XLON

200

107.00

10:10:40

00339112253TRLO1

XLON

285

108.60

13:42:18

00339147258TRLO1

XLON

200

109.20

13:48:34

00339147502TRLO1

XLON

751

109.00

13:48:34

00339147503TRLO1

XLON

751

108.80

13:50:11

00339147548TRLO1

XLON

370

109.00

14:00:44

00339147818TRLO1

XLON

25000

108.80

14:00:53

00339147823TRLO1

XLON

661

109.00

14:01:55

00339147842TRLO1

XLON

411

109.00

14:01:55

00339147843TRLO1

XLON

100

108.60

14:01:55

00339147844TRLO1

XLON

644

108.60

14:01:55

00339147845TRLO1

XLON

697

108.60

14:01:55

00339147846TRLO1

XLON

47

108.60

14:01:55

00339147847TRLO1

XLON

597

108.60

14:01:55

00339147848TRLO1

XLON

999

109.40

14:47:07

00339151271TRLO1

XLON

972

109.00

15:07:44

00339152298TRLO1

XLON

453

109.00

15:08:34

00339152341TRLO1

XLON

712

109.00

15:08:34

00339152342TRLO1

XLON

712

109.00

15:08:34

00339152343TRLO1

XLON

972

109.00

15:08:34

00339152344TRLO1

XLON

700

109.00

15:32:07

00339153669TRLO1

XLON

701

109.20

15:57:55

00339154997TRLO1

XLON

401

109.80

16:12:43

00339156062TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 391553
EQS News ID: 2150014

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs 1,23 -0,81% Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:41 Q1 2025: David Einhorns Greenlight Capital nimmt neuen Titel in die Top 3 des Portfolios auf
02.06.25 In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Michael Burry im ersten Quartal 2025 investiert
02.06.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Mai 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.06.25 Mai 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.06.25 KW 22: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX beendet Handel fester - über 24.000er-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte etwas höher. Die US-Börsen notieren mit grünen Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verbuchten am Dienstag mehrheitlich Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen