Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

3 June 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 3 June 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 43,429 Highest price paid per share: 109.80p Lowest price paid per share: 106.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.5079p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,899,857 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,899,857) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 108.5079p 43,429

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 296 107.00 08:09:27 00339049082TRLO1 XLON 300 107.00 08:09:27 00339049081TRLO1 XLON 3 107.00 08:09:51 00339049259TRLO1 XLON 425 106.60 08:20:23 00339053515TRLO1 XLON 329 106.60 08:20:23 00339053516TRLO1 XLON 753 106.40 08:20:50 00339053703TRLO1 XLON 235 106.40 08:25:01 00339055983TRLO1 XLON 1640 106.40 08:25:01 00339055984TRLO1 XLON 710 106.20 08:54:08 00339071743TRLO1 XLON 200 106.20 09:06:30 00339077455TRLO1 XLON 200 106.20 09:11:23 00339080707TRLO1 XLON 155 106.00 09:12:14 00339081227TRLO1 XLON 547 106.00 09:12:14 00339081228TRLO1 XLON 300 106.60 09:50:23 00339100732TRLO1 XLON 200 107.00 10:10:40 00339112253TRLO1 XLON 285 108.60 13:42:18 00339147258TRLO1 XLON 200 109.20 13:48:34 00339147502TRLO1 XLON 751 109.00 13:48:34 00339147503TRLO1 XLON 751 108.80 13:50:11 00339147548TRLO1 XLON 370 109.00 14:00:44 00339147818TRLO1 XLON 25000 108.80 14:00:53 00339147823TRLO1 XLON 661 109.00 14:01:55 00339147842TRLO1 XLON 411 109.00 14:01:55 00339147843TRLO1 XLON 100 108.60 14:01:55 00339147844TRLO1 XLON 644 108.60 14:01:55 00339147845TRLO1 XLON 697 108.60 14:01:55 00339147846TRLO1 XLON 47 108.60 14:01:55 00339147847TRLO1 XLON 597 108.60 14:01:55 00339147848TRLO1 XLON 999 109.40 14:47:07 00339151271TRLO1 XLON 972 109.00 15:07:44 00339152298TRLO1 XLON 453 109.00 15:08:34 00339152341TRLO1 XLON 712 109.00 15:08:34 00339152342TRLO1 XLON 712 109.00 15:08:34 00339152343TRLO1 XLON 972 109.00 15:08:34 00339152344TRLO1 XLON 700 109.00 15:32:07 00339153669TRLO1 XLON 701 109.20 15:57:55 00339154997TRLO1 XLON 401 109.80 16:12:43 00339156062TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com



Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse