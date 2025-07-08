Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

08.07.2025 18:00:17

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

08-Jul-2025 / 17:00 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

8 July 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

8 July 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

81,361

Highest price paid per share:

130.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

126.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

128.5931p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,696,551 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,696,551) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

128.5931p

 81,361

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

269

127.00

08:12:47

00343619745TRLO1

XLON

350

127.00

08:12:47

00343619746TRLO1

XLON

308

126.20

08:13:49

00343620109TRLO1

XLON

311

126.20

08:13:49

00343620110TRLO1

XLON

420

127.80

09:09:58

00343642696TRLO1

XLON

102

127.80

09:09:58

00343642697TRLO1

XLON

38

128.20

09:10:34

00343642895TRLO1

XLON

628

128.80

09:12:28

00343643469TRLO1

XLON

623

129.00

09:12:33

00343643497TRLO1

XLON

619

129.20

10:18:45

00343672452TRLO1

XLON

585

128.60

10:19:10

00343672573TRLO1

XLON

49

128.60

10:19:10

00343672574TRLO1

XLON

356

128.60

10:24:47

00343674768TRLO1

XLON

637

128.60

10:37:51

00343679546TRLO1

XLON

8072

129.40

10:54:54

00343687664TRLO1

XLON

11937

129.40

10:54:54

00343687665TRLO1

XLON

1257

129.00

10:54:54

00343687666TRLO1

XLON

629

129.00

10:54:54

00343687667TRLO1

XLON

603

129.40

11:04:01

00343690094TRLO1

XLON

400

129.20

11:04:05

00343690103TRLO1

XLON

201

129.20

11:04:05

00343690104TRLO1

XLON

430

129.00

11:39:02

00343691303TRLO1

XLON

188

129.00

11:39:02

00343691304TRLO1

XLON

617

129.00

11:39:02

00343691305TRLO1

XLON

615

129.80

11:46:04

00343691924TRLO1

XLON

639

130.00

11:46:10

00343691926TRLO1

XLON

635

129.80

12:02:08

00343692347TRLO1

XLON

635

130.00

12:02:08

00343692348TRLO1

XLON

649

130.00

12:02:28

00343692357TRLO1

XLON

200

130.00

12:06:35

00343692459TRLO1

XLON

647

129.80

12:08:19

00343692493TRLO1

XLON

629

129.20

12:08:19

00343692494TRLO1

XLON

648

128.80

12:10:38

00343692542TRLO1

XLON

1295

128.80

12:10:38

00343692543TRLO1

XLON

621

128.40

12:30:17

00343693001TRLO1

XLON

606

127.80

13:15:00

00343694078TRLO1

XLON

605

127.80

13:15:00

00343694079TRLO1

XLON

605

127.80

13:15:00

00343694080TRLO1

XLON

9190

129.20

13:18:28

00343694154TRLO1

XLON

2153

129.00

13:18:48

00343694168TRLO1

XLON

293

129.00

13:18:48

00343694169TRLO1

XLON

1926

128.80

13:18:56

00343694173TRLO1

XLON

1777

128.60

14:00:10

00343695537TRLO1

XLON

1831

128.40

14:04:18

00343695657TRLO1

XLON

1250

128.00

14:05:58

00343695699TRLO1

XLON

1073

127.80

14:06:28

00343695704TRLO1

XLON

637

127.80

14:12:19

00343695918TRLO1

XLON

631

127.60

14:27:59

00343696760TRLO1

XLON

649

127.40

14:28:28

00343696775TRLO1

XLON

170

127.80

14:56:56

00343698155TRLO1

XLON

622

127.60

15:03:18

00343698526TRLO1

XLON

2985

127.60

15:03:18

00343698527TRLO1

XLON

174

128.20

15:09:51

00343699121TRLO1

XLON

6

128.20

15:09:51

00343699122TRLO1

XLON

1834

128.20

15:09:51

00343699123TRLO1

XLON

2072

128.40

15:09:51

00343699124TRLO1

XLON

1223

128.00

15:13:11

00343699262TRLO1

XLON

1283

127.20

15:25:15

00343699978TRLO1

XLON

1186

126.80

15:25:15

00343699979TRLO1

XLON

1189

126.40

15:25:57

00343700025TRLO1

XLON

107

127.00

15:29:15

00343700160TRLO1

XLON

1270

126.60

15:29:16

00343700170TRLO1

XLON

2029

127.20

15:31:35

00343700324TRLO1

XLON

620

127.00

15:34:45

00343700672TRLO1

XLON

600

127.00

15:45:26

00343701778TRLO1

XLON

28

127.00

15:45:26

00343701779TRLO1

XLON

650

127.40

15:48:17

00343702055TRLO1

XLON

94

127.80

15:57:38

00343702749TRLO1

XLON

196

127.80

15:57:38

00343702750TRLO1

XLON

1071

127.80

15:57:38

00343702751TRLO1

XLON

1884

127.40

15:59:32

00343702884TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 395329
EQS News ID: 2167072

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

