09.07.2025 18:33:05

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

09-Jul-2025 / 17:33 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

9 July 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

9 July 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

42,939

Highest price paid per share:

128.60p

Lowest price paid per share:

125.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

127.3101p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,653,612 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,653,612) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

127.3101p

42,939

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

206

128.40

08:12:27

00343791446TRLO1

XLON

386

128.40

08:12:27

00343791447TRLO1

XLON

592

127.60

08:13:52

00343792170TRLO1

XLON

433

127.40

08:26:02

00343798262TRLO1

XLON

174

127.40

08:26:02

00343798263TRLO1

XLON

651

127.40

08:26:20

00343798407TRLO1

XLON

632

127.20

08:26:20

00343798413TRLO1

XLON

266

126.60

08:29:55

00343799953TRLO1

XLON

194

127.60

09:08:34

00343815185TRLO1

XLON

202

127.60

09:08:34

00343815186TRLO1

XLON

578

127.60

09:08:34

00343815187TRLO1

XLON

607

128.60

10:49:02

00343860549TRLO1

XLON

600

128.60

10:57:53

00343864020TRLO1

XLON

200

128.60

11:00:53

00343864451TRLO1

XLON

393

128.60

11:00:53

00343864452TRLO1

XLON

248

128.40

11:04:25

00343864595TRLO1

XLON

1024

128.40

11:04:25

00343864596TRLO1

XLON

159

128.40

11:04:55

00343864615TRLO1

XLON

1057

128.40

11:04:55

00343864616TRLO1

XLON

220

128.40

11:04:55

00343864617TRLO1

XLON

264

128.40

11:04:56

00343864618TRLO1

XLON

242

128.40

11:04:56

00343864619TRLO1

XLON

1293

128.20

11:04:56

00343864620TRLO1

XLON

575

128.20

11:49:47

00343868921TRLO1

XLON

239

128.20

11:49:47

00343868922TRLO1

XLON

397

128.20

11:49:47

00343868923TRLO1

XLON

296

128.00

11:49:47

00343868924TRLO1

XLON

312

128.00

11:49:47

00343868925TRLO1

XLON

149

128.00

11:50:12

00343868948TRLO1

XLON

1240

128.40

12:19:27

00343870431TRLO1

XLON

160

128.00

12:33:03

00343871305TRLO1

XLON

490

128.00

12:33:03

00343871306TRLO1

XLON

464

127.80

13:15:39

00343873268TRLO1

XLON

135

127.80

13:15:39

00343873269TRLO1

XLON

627

127.60

13:15:39

00343873270TRLO1

XLON

628

127.40

13:15:39

00343873271TRLO1

XLON

630

127.20

13:51:30

00343874798TRLO1

XLON

1213

127.20

13:52:03

00343874841TRLO1

XLON

223

127.20

13:52:03

00343874842TRLO1

XLON

1263

127.20

14:31:22

00343876933TRLO1

XLON

240

127.00

14:31:22

00343876934TRLO1

XLON

1236

127.00

14:31:34

00343876997TRLO1

XLON

626

126.80

14:33:32

00343877150TRLO1

XLON

2516

127.40

14:55:12

00343878940TRLO1

XLON

1886

127.40

14:55:12

00343878941TRLO1

XLON

623

127.40

14:55:12

00343878942TRLO1

XLON

118

127.00

14:55:15

00343878943TRLO1

XLON

192

127.40

14:55:17

00343878944TRLO1

XLON

2400

127.20

14:55:17

00343878945TRLO1

XLON

155

127.20

14:55:17

00343878946TRLO1

XLON

950

127.00

14:55:18

00343878948TRLO1

XLON

1448

127.00

14:55:22

00343878952TRLO1

XLON

950

127.00

14:55:22

00343878953TRLO1

XLON

775

126.80

14:56:01

00343879011TRLO1

XLON

903

126.80

14:56:56

00343879103TRLO1

XLON

574

126.40

15:27:54

00343881287TRLO1

XLON

681

126.40

15:27:54

00343881288TRLO1

XLON

628

126.40

15:27:54

00343881289TRLO1

XLON

181

126.40

15:38:58

00343882401TRLO1

XLON

1411

126.40

15:38:58

00343882402TRLO1

XLON

197

126.40

15:57:50

00343883519TRLO1

XLON

442

126.40

15:57:50

00343883520TRLO1

XLON

632

126.20

16:04:31

00343883874TRLO1

XLON

632

126.20

16:04:31

00343883875TRLO1

XLON

85

126.20

16:04:35

00343883886TRLO1

XLON

291

126.20

16:04:35

00343883887TRLO1

XLON

480

126.00

16:06:36

00343884044TRLO1

XLON

119

126.00

16:06:36

00343884045TRLO1

XLON

480

126.00

16:06:36

00343884046TRLO1

XLON

642

126.00

16:06:37

00343884047TRLO1

XLON

645

125.80

16:06:50

00343884051TRLO1

XLON

139

126.00

16:17:19

00343884714TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 395464
EQS News ID: 2167710

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

