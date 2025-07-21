Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
21.07.2025 18:04:15

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

21-Jul-2025 / 17:04 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

21 July 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

21 July 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,824

Highest price paid per share:

136.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

136.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

136.4000p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,403,504 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,403,504) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

136.4000p

10,824

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

5000

136.40

09:33:59

00345380585TRLO1

XLON

320

136.40

09:34:12

00345380882TRLO1

XLON

1210

136.40

09:34:12

00345380883TRLO1

XLON

13

136.40

09:34:12

00345380884TRLO1

XLON

51

136.40

09:34:12

00345380885TRLO1

XLON

474

136.40

10:03:28

00345406109TRLO1

XLON

2932

136.40

10:03:28

00345406110TRLO1

XLON

162

136.40

10:22:05

00345416610TRLO1

XLON

7

136.40

10:22:05

00345416611TRLO1

XLON

215

136.40

11:26:11

00345451386TRLO1

XLON

9

136.40

11:26:11

00345451387TRLO1

XLON

260

136.40

12:00:00

00345452449TRLO1

XLON

54

136.40

12:00:00

00345452450TRLO1

XLON

9

136.40

12:00:00

00345452451TRLO1

XLON

54

136.40

12:44:32

00345453608TRLO1

XLON

54

136.40

13:08:39

00345454684TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 396536
EQS News ID: 2172620

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten