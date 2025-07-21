Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

21 July 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 21 July 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,824 Highest price paid per share: 136.40p Lowest price paid per share: 136.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 136.4000p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,403,504 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,403,504) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 136.4000p 10,824

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 5000 136.40 09:33:59 00345380585TRLO1 XLON 320 136.40 09:34:12 00345380882TRLO1 XLON 1210 136.40 09:34:12 00345380883TRLO1 XLON 13 136.40 09:34:12 00345380884TRLO1 XLON 51 136.40 09:34:12 00345380885TRLO1 XLON 474 136.40 10:03:28 00345406109TRLO1 XLON 2932 136.40 10:03:28 00345406110TRLO1 XLON 162 136.40 10:22:05 00345416610TRLO1 XLON 7 136.40 10:22:05 00345416611TRLO1 XLON 215 136.40 11:26:11 00345451386TRLO1 XLON 9 136.40 11:26:11 00345451387TRLO1 XLON 260 136.40 12:00:00 00345452449TRLO1 XLON 54 136.40 12:00:00 00345452450TRLO1 XLON 9 136.40 12:00:00 00345452451TRLO1 XLON 54 136.40 12:44:32 00345453608TRLO1 XLON 54 136.40 13:08:39 00345454684TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com



Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse