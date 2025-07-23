Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
23.07.2025 17:46:46

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

23-Jul-2025 / 16:46 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

23 July 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

23 July 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

59,245

Highest price paid per share:

143.80p

Lowest price paid per share:

139.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

140.9090p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,326,086 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,326,086) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

140.9090p

59,245

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

4452

140.40

09:21:49

00345856082TRLO1

XLON

5

140.80

09:44:15

00345868130TRLO1

XLON

150

140.80

09:44:15

00345868131TRLO1

XLON

300

140.80

09:44:15

00345868132TRLO1

XLON

93

140.80

09:44:15

00345868133TRLO1

XLON

193

140.80

09:44:28

00345868192TRLO1

XLON

65

142.40

11:33:19

00345916495TRLO1

XLON

920

142.40

11:33:19

00345916496TRLO1

XLON

60

143.40

11:47:24

00345917132TRLO1

XLON

516

143.40

11:47:24

00345917133TRLO1

XLON

593

143.20

11:48:03

00345917139TRLO1

XLON

593

143.00

11:48:20

00345917143TRLO1

XLON

598

143.00

11:48:38

00345917147TRLO1

XLON

85

142.80

11:48:38

00345917148TRLO1

XLON

513

142.80

11:48:38

00345917149TRLO1

XLON

557

143.40

12:02:33

00345917783TRLO1

XLON

557

143.60

12:02:33

00345917784TRLO1

XLON

100

143.60

12:10:13

00345917964TRLO1

XLON

300

143.60

12:10:49

00345917986TRLO1

XLON

591

143.80

13:00:06

00345919925TRLO1

XLON

581

143.60

13:01:06

00345919951TRLO1

XLON

568

143.40

13:01:06

00345919952TRLO1

XLON

566

143.20

13:08:19

00345920155TRLO1

XLON

567

143.20

13:59:34

00345922687TRLO1

XLON

591

143.20

14:21:10

00345923667TRLO1

XLON

586

142.80

14:21:10

00345923668TRLO1

XLON

400

142.60

14:26:35

00345923956TRLO1

XLON

190

142.60

14:26:35

00345923957TRLO1

XLON

590

142.00

14:44:45

00345924806TRLO1

XLON

584

141.60

14:45:01

00345924813TRLO1

XLON

400

141.60

14:45:04

00345924816TRLO1

XLON

182

141.60

14:45:04

00345924817TRLO1

XLON

561

141.40

14:52:02

00345925307TRLO1

XLON

24

141.40

14:52:02

00345925308TRLO1

XLON

521

141.40

14:53:47

00345925529TRLO1

XLON

521

141.40

14:53:47

00345925530TRLO1

XLON

579

141.00

14:55:24

00345925683TRLO1

XLON

579

140.40

15:25:41

00345927384TRLO1

XLON

311

141.00

15:30:07

00345927492TRLO1

XLON

282

141.00

15:30:07

00345927493TRLO1

XLON

1092

141.00

15:30:43

00345927505TRLO1

XLON

595

140.80

15:41:26

00345928214TRLO1

XLON

587

140.40

15:59:37

00345929336TRLO1

XLON

208

140.20

16:03:21

00345929612TRLO1

XLON

174

140.40

16:03:33

00345929654TRLO1

XLON

406

140.40

16:03:33

00345929655TRLO1

XLON

2747

140.40

16:03:33

00345929656TRLO1

XLON

10000

140.40

16:04:32

00345929717TRLO1

XLON

10000

140.40

16:04:36

00345929719TRLO1

XLON

599

140.20

16:04:38

00345929721TRLO1

XLON

10000

140.20

16:04:43

00345929723TRLO1

XLON

142

140.20

16:04:43

00345929724TRLO1

XLON

561

140.00

16:04:47

00345929726TRLO1

XLON

569

140.00

16:14:41

00345930659TRLO1

XLON

595

139.80

16:18:02

00345930908TRLO1

XLON

546

139.60

16:19:23

00345931045TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 396792
EQS News ID: 2173816

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten