25.07.2025 18:42:55

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

25-Jul-2025 / 17:42 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

25 July 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

25 July 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

41,560

Highest price paid per share:

140.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

137.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

139.0000p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,185,376 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,185,376) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

139.0000p

41,560

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

20

137.40

08:28:40

00346239861TRLO1

XLON

540

137.40

08:28:40

00346239860TRLO1

XLON

686

138.00

08:34:00

00346242425TRLO1

XLON

538

138.00

08:34:27

00346242765TRLO1

XLON

59

137.80

08:34:28

00346242769TRLO1

XLON

561

138.20

08:34:28

00346242770TRLO1

XLON

285

138.20

09:53:15

00346290887TRLO1

XLON

276

138.20

09:53:15

00346290888TRLO1

XLON

6

138.60

09:57:05

00346293424TRLO1

XLON

545

138.80

11:04:56

00346366748TRLO1

XLON

323

138.40

11:04:58

00346366749TRLO1

XLON

537

138.60

11:51:28

00346368364TRLO1

XLON

536

138.60

11:51:28

00346368365TRLO1

XLON

299

138.40

11:53:07

00346368389TRLO1

XLON

154

138.00

12:01:06

00346368639TRLO1

XLON

411

138.00

12:01:06

00346368640TRLO1

XLON

564

138.00

12:01:06

00346368641TRLO1

XLON

551

138.40

12:32:10

00346369301TRLO1

XLON

545

138.00

12:32:17

00346369303TRLO1

XLON

568

138.00

12:39:04

00346369463TRLO1

XLON

1167

138.00

12:39:08

00346369464TRLO1

XLON

558

137.80

12:44:20

00346369543TRLO1

XLON

479

138.20

12:46:37

00346369571TRLO1

XLON

561

138.00

12:46:37

00346369572TRLO1

XLON

553

138.00

13:02:20

00346369901TRLO1

XLON

553

137.80

13:02:20

00346369902TRLO1

XLON

539

138.40

13:31:03

00346370424TRLO1

XLON

128

139.00

13:35:30

00346370533TRLO1

XLON

1076

139.00

13:35:30

00346370534TRLO1

XLON

568

139.00

13:47:06

00346370717TRLO1

XLON

562

139.00

13:49:15

00346370756TRLO1

XLON

559

139.20

13:53:29

00346370811TRLO1

XLON

56

139.80

13:53:44

00346370814TRLO1

XLON

568

139.80

13:53:48

00346370815TRLO1

XLON

554

139.60

14:00:30

00346370917TRLO1

XLON

157

139.20

14:02:29

00346370978TRLO1

XLON

421

139.80

14:03:03

00346370993TRLO1

XLON

355

139.40

14:03:03

00346370994TRLO1

XLON

186

139.40

14:03:03

00346370995TRLO1

XLON

355

139.20

14:04:49

00346371039TRLO1

XLON

186

139.20

14:04:49

00346371040TRLO1

XLON

557

139.00

14:05:31

00346371130TRLO1

XLON

543

138.80

14:05:31

00346371132TRLO1

XLON

541

138.80

14:29:58

00346371779TRLO1

XLON

160

139.00

14:29:58

00346371780TRLO1

XLON

6187

139.00

14:29:58

00346371781TRLO1

XLON

536

139.20

14:29:58

00346371782TRLO1

XLON

536

139.20

14:29:58

00346371783TRLO1

XLON

536

139.20

14:29:58

00346371784TRLO1

XLON

541

139.00

14:29:58

00346371785TRLO1

XLON

560

139.00

14:29:59

00346371786TRLO1

XLON

529

139.60

14:45:39

00346372458TRLO1

XLON

529

139.80

14:45:39

00346372459TRLO1

XLON

574

139.60

15:07:51

00346373742TRLO1

XLON

169

139.60

15:07:51

00346373743TRLO1

XLON

546

139.40

15:07:51

00346373744TRLO1

XLON

547

139.60

15:26:17

00346374440TRLO1

XLON

423

139.80

15:28:56

00346374540TRLO1

XLON

911

139.80

15:28:56

00346374541TRLO1

XLON

389

139.80

15:28:56

00346374542TRLO1

XLON

553

139.40

15:29:47

00346374601TRLO1

XLON

553

139.60

15:29:47

00346374602TRLO1

XLON

545

139.40

15:32:37

00346374717TRLO1

XLON

535

140.00

15:59:00

00346376186TRLO1

XLON

399

140.00

16:05:00

00346376597TRLO1

XLON

130

140.00

16:05:00

00346376598TRLO1

XLON

557

140.00

16:07:00

00346376790TRLO1

XLON

562

139.80

16:14:51

00346377341TRLO1

XLON

2084

139.80

16:14:51

00346377342TRLO1

XLON

563

139.80

16:16:27

00346377449TRLO1

XLON

400

139.80

16:19:20

00346377709TRLO1

XLON

150

139.80

16:19:20

00346377710TRLO1

XLON

535

139.60

16:19:20

00346377711TRLO1

XLON

535

139.60

16:19:25

00346377714TRLO1

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 397057
EQS News ID: 2174944

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

