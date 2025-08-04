Funding Circle Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
|
04.08.2025 17:56:25
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares
|
Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
4 August 2025
Funding Circle Holdings plc
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:
The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.
Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,905,820 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.
There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.
The above figure 309,905,820 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Aggregate information:
Individual information:
- ENDS -
Enquiries:
Funding Circle:
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|POS
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|OAM Categories:
|2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
|Sequence No.:
|397901
|EQS News ID:
|2179238
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
