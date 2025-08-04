Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
04.08.2025 17:56:25

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

04-Aug-2025 / 16:56 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

4 August 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

4 August 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

35,174

Highest price paid per share:

136.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

133.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

135.0702p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,905,820 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure 309,905,820 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

135.0702p

35,174

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

3000

133.00

08:33:13

00347700171TRLO1

XLON

1500

133.00

08:33:13

00347700172TRLO1

XLON

300

134.40

09:31:31

00347728685TRLO1

XLON

1173

135.60

10:38:19

00347755096TRLO1

XLON

1193

135.20

10:38:23

00347755169TRLO1

XLON

585

135.20

10:44:54

00347757402TRLO1

XLON

204

135.20

10:46:08

00347758321TRLO1

XLON

434

135.40

10:47:08

00347758865TRLO1

XLON

597

135.60

10:47:13

00347758909TRLO1

XLON

597

135.60

10:47:15

00347758926TRLO1

XLON

163

135.40

10:47:15

00347758927TRLO1

XLON

434

135.40

10:47:15

00347758928TRLO1

XLON

554

135.60

10:47:15

00347758929TRLO1

XLON

610

135.60

10:47:26

00347758998TRLO1

XLON

445

135.20

10:55:10

00347762304TRLO1

XLON

147

135.20

10:55:10

00347762305TRLO1

XLON

445

135.20

10:55:10

00347762306TRLO1

XLON

628

135.00

10:55:17

00347762343TRLO1

XLON

535

135.40

10:56:42

00347762809TRLO1

XLON

981

135.40

10:56:42

00347762810TRLO1

XLON

13

135.40

10:56:42

00347762811TRLO1

XLON

335

134.80

10:56:43

00347762820TRLO1

XLON

288

134.80

10:56:43

00347762821TRLO1

XLON

594

134.80

11:01:53

00347763799TRLO1

XLON

432

134.60

11:50:19

00347765477TRLO1

XLON

596

134.80

11:50:50

00347765554TRLO1

XLON

613

134.80

12:03:10

00347765885TRLO1

XLON

11

135.20

12:03:10

00347765886TRLO1

XLON

613

135.00

12:03:10

00347765887TRLO1

XLON

186

135.00

12:30:53

00347766865TRLO1

XLON

229

135.00

12:30:53

00347766866TRLO1

XLON

1000

135.20

12:47:31

00347767341TRLO1

XLON

617

135.20

12:47:31

00347767342TRLO1

XLON

621

135.40

13:31:43

00347768422TRLO1

XLON

167

135.20

14:03:37

00347769626TRLO1

XLON

462

135.20

14:03:37

00347769627TRLO1

XLON

629

135.40

14:03:37

00347769628TRLO1

XLON

555

135.40

14:03:40

00347769629TRLO1

XLON

307

135.20

14:03:55

00347769637TRLO1

XLON

63

135.20

14:21:28

00347770193TRLO1

XLON

177

135.20

14:21:28

00347770194TRLO1

XLON

157

135.20

14:21:28

00347770195TRLO1

XLON

591

135.40

14:25:38

00347770295TRLO1

XLON

77

135.20

14:25:51

00347770314TRLO1

XLON

279

135.20

14:25:51

00347770315TRLO1

XLON

597

135.00

14:33:32

00347770790TRLO1

XLON

163

135.80

14:54:58

00347772111TRLO1

XLON

1773

135.80

14:54:58

00347772112TRLO1

XLON

556

135.80

14:54:58

00347772113TRLO1

XLON

153

135.80

14:54:58

00347772114TRLO1

XLON

331

135.40

14:56:08

00347772154TRLO1

XLON

259

135.40

14:56:08

00347772155TRLO1

XLON

227

135.80

14:57:40

00347772237TRLO1

XLON

227

135.80

14:57:40

00347772238TRLO1

XLON

236

135.80

14:57:40

00347772239TRLO1

XLON

554

135.80

14:57:40

00347772240TRLO1

XLON

583

135.40

14:58:03

00347772250TRLO1

XLON

582

135.20

14:58:04

00347772251TRLO1

XLON

1

135.20

14:58:04

00347772252TRLO1

XLON

598

135.00

15:09:43

00347772775TRLO1

XLON

78

135.20

15:09:49

00347772778TRLO1

XLON

556

135.20

15:09:49

00347772779TRLO1

XLON

633

136.40

16:15:22

00347776625TRLO1

XLON

597

136.00

16:15:38

00347776664TRLO1

XLON

619

135.80

16:18:01

00347776803TRLO1

XLON

546

135.80

16:18:01

00347776804TRLO1

XLON

1168

135.60

16:18:20

00347776828TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 397901
EQS News ID: 2179238

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten