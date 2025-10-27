Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

27.10.2025 18:11:26

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

27-Oct-2025 / 17:11 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

27 October 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

27 October 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

32,605

Highest price paid per share:

129.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

126.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

128.2120p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 477,455 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,264,121 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,264,121 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

128.2120p

 32,605

 

Individual information:

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

156

128.60

08:29:52

00358297306TRLO1

XLON

1192

128.80

08:30:02

00358297350TRLO1

XLON

590

128.20

08:30:12

00358297382TRLO1

XLON

614

128.60

08:36:44

00358298535TRLO1

XLON

1228

128.60

09:09:21

00358306195TRLO1

XLON

614

128.00

09:13:10

00358307633TRLO1

XLON

614

128.00

09:13:10

00358307634TRLO1

XLON

583

128.80

09:16:28

00358309639TRLO1

XLON

126

128.80

09:16:28

00358309640TRLO1

XLON

15

128.80

09:16:28

00358309641TRLO1

XLON

49

129.00

09:16:39

00358309724TRLO1

XLON

620

128.60

09:19:56

00358311091TRLO1

XLON

602

129.00

09:21:06

00358311569TRLO1

XLON

584

129.00

09:21:11

00358311602TRLO1

XLON

137

129.00

09:21:55

00358311920TRLO1

XLON

499

128.60

09:27:24

00358314033TRLO1

XLON

141

128.60

09:27:24

00358314034TRLO1

XLON

613

128.60

09:35:30

00358318107TRLO1

XLON

161

128.80

10:09:10

00358330585TRLO1

XLON

171

128.80

10:09:10

00358330586TRLO1

XLON

484

128.80

10:09:10

00358330587TRLO1

XLON

591

129.00

10:18:55

00358331045TRLO1

XLON

591

129.00

10:35:35

00358331772TRLO1

XLON

647

129.00

10:53:48

00358332683TRLO1

XLON

160

128.80

11:01:35

00358333118TRLO1

XLON

153

128.80

11:01:35

00358333119TRLO1

XLON

350

128.60

11:04:38

00358333286TRLO1

XLON

542

129.00

11:45:06

00358335653TRLO1

XLON

162

128.80

12:03:08

00358336543TRLO1

XLON

471

128.80

12:03:08

00358336544TRLO1

XLON

637

129.00

12:23:23

00358337560TRLO1

XLON

636

129.00

12:23:23

00358337561TRLO1

XLON

164

129.00

13:14:41

00358339634TRLO1

XLON

383

128.80

13:15:49

00358339663TRLO1

XLON

127

128.80

13:15:49

00358339664TRLO1

XLON

129

128.80

13:38:41

00358341224TRLO1

XLON

510

128.80

13:38:41

00358341225TRLO1

XLON

59

128.60

14:06:33

00358342796TRLO1

XLON

48

128.60

14:06:33

00358342797TRLO1

XLON

633

129.00

14:08:45

00358342910TRLO1

XLON

630

129.00

14:36:20

00358345075TRLO1

XLON

625

129.00

14:49:40

00358346039TRLO1

XLON

594

128.60

14:50:46

00358346118TRLO1

XLON

632

128.40

14:50:46

00358346119TRLO1

XLON

597

128.60

14:54:14

00358346251TRLO1

XLON

42

128.60

14:54:14

00358346252TRLO1

XLON

593

128.00

14:54:28

00358346260TRLO1

XLON

636

127.80

14:54:28

00358346261TRLO1

XLON

72

127.80

15:08:27

00358347173TRLO1

XLON

573

127.80

15:08:27

00358347174TRLO1

XLON

645

128.00

15:08:27

00358347175TRLO1

XLON

559

128.00

15:08:27

00358347176TRLO1

XLON

114

128.00

15:08:42

00358347185TRLO1

XLON

629

127.80

15:10:54

00358347268TRLO1

XLON

609

127.80

15:13:19

00358347398TRLO1

XLON

644

127.40

15:13:38

00358347428TRLO1

XLON

592

127.40

15:14:03

00358347456TRLO1

XLON

301

127.20

15:14:33

00358347493TRLO1

XLON

56

127.20

15:14:33

00358347494TRLO1

XLON

3

127.20

15:14:33

00358347495TRLO1

XLON

592

127.40

15:15:00

00358347533TRLO1

XLON

81

127.60

15:21:41

00358347900TRLO1

XLON

605

127.20

15:22:07

00358347935TRLO1

XLON

4

127.20

15:22:07

00358347936TRLO1

XLON

653

127.40

15:46:21

00358349515TRLO1

XLON

78

127.40

15:46:21

00358349516TRLO1

XLON

455

127.40

15:46:21

00358349517TRLO1

XLON

100

127.40

15:46:21

00358349518TRLO1

XLON

591

127.40

15:46:21

00358349519TRLO1

XLON

1881

127.00

15:46:21

00358349520TRLO1

XLON

644

126.60

15:49:51

00358349839TRLO1

XLON

106

126.80

15:53:59

00358350136TRLO1

XLON

20

126.60

16:10:53

00358351359TRLO1

XLON

174

126.60

16:10:53

00358351360TRLO1

XLON

439

126.60

16:10:53

00358351361TRLO1

XLON

7

127.20

16:19:17

00358351822TRLO1

XLON

184

126.40

16:19:17

00358351823TRLO1

XLON

59

126.40

16:19:17

00358351824TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 406352
EQS News ID: 2219344

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

