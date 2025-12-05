POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

5 December 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 5 December 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 59,506 Highest price paid per share: 126.80p Lowest price paid per share: 124.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.6396p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,727,460 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,014,116 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,014,116 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 125.6396p 59,506

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 192 125.40 08:36:26 00364489583TRLO1 XLON 1069 125.40 08:36:26 00364489584TRLO1 XLON 508 126.60 08:45:44 00364493893TRLO1 XLON 509 126.20 08:46:12 00364494171TRLO1 XLON 104 126.20 08:46:12 00364494172TRLO1 XLON 638 126.00 08:46:12 00364494173TRLO1 XLON 75 126.00 08:46:13 00364494178TRLO1 XLON 2375 126.00 08:46:13 00364494179TRLO1 XLON 650 125.80 08:56:36 00364500467TRLO1 XLON 325 125.60 09:03:57 00364504719TRLO1 XLON 1 125.60 09:10:15 00364507791TRLO1 XLON 326 126.60 09:44:00 00364535621TRLO1 XLON 283 126.60 09:44:00 00364535622TRLO1 XLON 1110 126.60 09:44:00 00364535625TRLO1 XLON 626 126.20 09:55:45 00364543703TRLO1 XLON 1 126.80 09:56:45 00364544365TRLO1 XLON 664 126.40 10:03:46 00364545566TRLO1 XLON 346 126.20 10:03:46 00364545567TRLO1 XLON 653 126.20 10:16:39 00364546046TRLO1 XLON 531 126.60 10:27:01 00364546518TRLO1 XLON 23 126.60 10:27:01 00364546519TRLO1 XLON 624 126.40 11:05:54 00364548441TRLO1 XLON 624 126.20 11:21:20 00364549008TRLO1 XLON 636 126.20 11:21:46 00364549017TRLO1 XLON 279 126.40 11:37:34 00364549714TRLO1 XLON 13 126.40 11:37:34 00364549715TRLO1 XLON 656 126.20 11:37:55 00364549721TRLO1 XLON 656 126.20 11:37:55 00364549722TRLO1 XLON 626 126.00 11:38:17 00364549736TRLO1 XLON 643 126.00 11:39:13 00364549761TRLO1 XLON 618 126.00 11:42:25 00364549850TRLO1 XLON 107 126.20 11:43:54 00364549886TRLO1 XLON 662 126.00 11:52:54 00364550198TRLO1 XLON 639 126.00 11:52:56 00364550199TRLO1 XLON 615 125.80 11:55:27 00364550320TRLO1 XLON 624 125.80 11:55:27 00364550321TRLO1 XLON 653 125.60 11:55:47 00364550354TRLO1 XLON 1244 125.40 11:56:48 00364550392TRLO1 XLON 51 126.40 12:27:58 00364551894TRLO1 XLON 594 126.40 12:27:58 00364551895TRLO1 XLON 663 126.00 12:50:22 00364553124TRLO1 XLON 1256 126.60 13:12:06 00364553933TRLO1 XLON 608 126.00 13:12:27 00364553938TRLO1 XLON 476 125.80 13:12:32 00364553940TRLO1 XLON 623 125.80 13:17:45 00364554123TRLO1 XLON 106 125.60 13:29:43 00364554497TRLO1 XLON 535 125.60 13:34:56 00364554684TRLO1 XLON 106 125.60 13:34:56 00364554685TRLO1 XLON 640 125.60 13:34:56 00364554686TRLO1 XLON 1281 125.80 13:34:56 00364554687TRLO1 XLON 49 125.60 13:43:40 00364554899TRLO1 XLON 1182 125.60 13:43:40 00364554900TRLO1 XLON 4605 126.00 13:48:01 00364555111TRLO1 XLON 626 126.00 13:48:35 00364555127TRLO1 XLON 633 126.00 13:49:00 00364555137TRLO1 XLON 626 126.00 13:59:31 00364555434TRLO1 XLON 634 126.00 13:59:50 00364555438TRLO1 XLON 654 126.00 14:00:10 00364555471TRLO1 XLON 626 125.60 14:00:10 00364555472TRLO1 XLON 626 125.60 14:00:10 00364555473TRLO1 XLON 625 125.60 14:00:10 00364555474TRLO1 XLON 625 125.60 14:00:10 00364555475TRLO1 XLON 626 125.60 14:00:10 00364555476TRLO1 XLON 626 125.60 14:00:12 00364555477TRLO1 XLON 618 125.40 14:17:29 00364556344TRLO1 XLON 659 125.20 14:17:30 00364556346TRLO1 XLON 618 125.00 14:36:05 00364557591TRLO1 XLON 615 124.60 14:36:27 00364557645TRLO1 XLON 470 125.60 14:50:22 00364558391TRLO1 XLON 80 125.60 14:50:22 00364558392TRLO1 XLON 655 125.20 15:29:09 00364560498TRLO1 XLON 649 125.00 15:29:10 00364560500TRLO1 XLON 2 125.20 15:29:54 00364560565TRLO1 XLON 628 124.80 15:32:51 00364560692TRLO1 XLON 81 124.80 15:32:51 00364560693TRLO1 XLON 656 124.80 15:32:51 00364560694TRLO1 XLON 419 124.80 15:43:23 00364561235TRLO1 XLON 243 124.80 15:43:23 00364561236TRLO1 XLON 6160 125.00 15:43:23 00364561237TRLO1 XLON 859 125.00 15:43:23 00364561238TRLO1 XLON 486 124.80 15:43:23 00364561239TRLO1 XLON 150 124.80 15:43:23 00364561240TRLO1 XLON 486 124.80 15:43:23 00364561241TRLO1 XLON 161 124.80 15:44:15 00364561279TRLO1 XLON 500 124.60 15:57:17 00364562059TRLO1 XLON 141 124.60 15:57:17 00364562060TRLO1 XLON 641 124.60 15:57:17 00364562061TRLO1 XLON 573 124.80 15:58:12 00364562118TRLO1 XLON 126 124.80 15:58:12 00364562119TRLO1 XLON 161 124.80 16:03:05 00364562367TRLO1 XLON 630 124.60 16:08:25 00364562785TRLO1 XLON 629 124.60 16:08:25 00364562786TRLO1 XLON 780 124.60 16:08:31 00364562822TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com



Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse