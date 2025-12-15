POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

15 December 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 15 December 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 53,796 Highest price paid per share: 125.00p Lowest price paid per share: 121.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 122.8569p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,999,588 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,741,988 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,741,988 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 122.8569p 53,796

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 623 124.20 08:31:22 00365933738TRLO1 XLON 212 124.40 08:38:40 00365936621TRLO1 XLON 631 124.20 08:55:00 00365940558TRLO1 XLON 630 124.20 08:55:00 00365940559TRLO1 XLON 600 124.80 08:58:46 00365941168TRLO1 XLON 23 124.80 08:58:46 00365941169TRLO1 XLON 613 124.40 08:58:46 00365941170TRLO1 XLON 526 124.60 09:01:28 00365941836TRLO1 XLON 381 124.60 09:01:28 00365941837TRLO1 XLON 221 124.60 09:01:28 00365941838TRLO1 XLON 777 125.00 09:11:37 00365944625TRLO1 XLON 652 125.00 09:17:31 00365946619TRLO1 XLON 608 125.00 09:23:35 00365948452TRLO1 XLON 664 124.40 09:24:17 00365948722TRLO1 XLON 232 124.80 09:34:44 00365953739TRLO1 XLON 429 124.80 09:34:44 00365953740TRLO1 XLON 624 125.00 09:41:41 00365959585TRLO1 XLON 630 125.00 09:51:32 00365967135TRLO1 XLON 370 125.00 09:56:59 00365970908TRLO1 XLON 295 125.00 09:56:59 00365970909TRLO1 XLON 664 124.20 09:57:00 00365970914TRLO1 XLON 623 124.20 10:19:03 00365972232TRLO1 XLON 800 124.20 10:28:00 00365972601TRLO1 XLON 167 124.20 10:36:52 00365972765TRLO1 XLON 134 124.20 10:36:52 00365972766TRLO1 XLON 362 124.20 10:36:52 00365972767TRLO1 XLON 51 124.20 10:44:33 00365972937TRLO1 XLON 1326 124.00 10:53:04 00365973277TRLO1 XLON 1313 123.60 10:53:05 00365973278TRLO1 XLON 616 123.20 10:58:32 00365973512TRLO1 XLON 638 123.20 11:03:16 00365973690TRLO1 XLON 500 123.00 11:03:16 00365973691TRLO1 XLON 126 123.00 11:03:16 00365973692TRLO1 XLON 1267 123.20 11:15:30 00365974093TRLO1 XLON 1291 123.20 11:15:33 00365974094TRLO1 XLON 659 123.40 11:16:04 00365974111TRLO1 XLON 659 123.40 11:16:04 00365974112TRLO1 XLON 2659 123.60 11:41:50 00365974888TRLO1 XLON 190 123.40 11:51:52 00365975138TRLO1 XLON 475 123.40 11:51:52 00365975139TRLO1 XLON 617 123.40 11:59:41 00365975288TRLO1 XLON 637 123.00 12:20:23 00365975809TRLO1 XLON 636 123.00 12:20:23 00365975810TRLO1 XLON 1246 123.00 12:39:30 00365976324TRLO1 XLON 622 123.00 12:40:05 00365976348TRLO1 XLON 664 123.20 13:10:55 00365977170TRLO1 XLON 664 123.20 13:30:47 00365977758TRLO1 XLON 615 123.00 13:57:18 00365978561TRLO1 XLON 611 123.00 13:57:18 00365978562TRLO1 XLON 617 122.80 14:03:59 00365978803TRLO1 XLON 649 122.60 14:03:59 00365978804TRLO1 XLON 649 122.40 14:04:00 00365978805TRLO1 XLON 618 122.00 14:04:25 00365978831TRLO1 XLON 653 122.00 14:09:22 00365979145TRLO1 XLON 679 122.00 14:10:00 00365979170TRLO1 XLON 235 121.60 14:28:59 00365980028TRLO1 XLON 628 122.00 14:38:51 00365981080TRLO1 XLON 641 121.80 14:54:52 00365982014TRLO1 XLON 661 121.60 15:02:54 00365982594TRLO1 XLON 5021 121.60 15:02:54 00365982595TRLO1 XLON 653 121.20 15:19:06 00365983311TRLO1 XLON 652 121.20 15:19:06 00365983312TRLO1 XLON 652 121.00 15:19:06 00365983313TRLO1 XLON 653 121.00 15:19:06 00365983314TRLO1 XLON 662 121.00 15:28:40 00365983775TRLO1 XLON 663 121.00 15:28:40 00365983776TRLO1 XLON 662 121.00 15:28:40 00365983777TRLO1 XLON 1146 121.00 15:30:15 00365983906TRLO1 XLON 6 121.00 15:36:36 00365984230TRLO1 XLON 63 121.00 15:36:56 00365984244TRLO1 XLON 58 121.00 15:37:05 00365984252TRLO1 XLON 655 121.20 15:49:55 00365984761TRLO1 XLON 166 121.20 16:11:43 00365985449TRLO1 XLON 4 121.20 16:12:22 00365985497TRLO1 XLON 476 121.20 16:12:22 00365985498TRLO1 XLON 166 121.20 16:12:22 00365985499TRLO1 XLON 609 121.60 16:12:37 00365985510TRLO1 XLON 623 121.40 16:15:33 00365985641TRLO1 XLON 638 121.20 16:15:34 00365985642TRLO1 XLON 1139 121.80 16:19:43 00365985979TRLO1 XLON 615 121.80 16:19:43 00365985980TRLO1 XLON 142 121.80 16:19:45 00365985983TRLO1 XLON 194 121.80 16:19:45 00365985984TRLO1 XLON 216 121.80 16:19:45 00365985985TRLO1 XLON 659 121.60 16:19:53 00365985996TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com



Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse