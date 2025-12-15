Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

15.12.2025 18:07:55

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

15-Dec-2025 / 17:07 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

15 December 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

15 December 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

53,796

Highest price paid per share:

125.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

121.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

122.8569p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,999,588 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,741,988 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,741,988 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

122.8569p

53,796

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

623

124.20

08:31:22

00365933738TRLO1

XLON

212

124.40

08:38:40

00365936621TRLO1

XLON

631

124.20

08:55:00

00365940558TRLO1

XLON

630

124.20

08:55:00

00365940559TRLO1

XLON

600

124.80

08:58:46

00365941168TRLO1

XLON

23

124.80

08:58:46

00365941169TRLO1

XLON

613

124.40

08:58:46

00365941170TRLO1

XLON

526

124.60

09:01:28

00365941836TRLO1

XLON

381

124.60

09:01:28

00365941837TRLO1

XLON

221

124.60

09:01:28

00365941838TRLO1

XLON

777

125.00

09:11:37

00365944625TRLO1

XLON

652

125.00

09:17:31

00365946619TRLO1

XLON

608

125.00

09:23:35

00365948452TRLO1

XLON

664

124.40

09:24:17

00365948722TRLO1

XLON

232

124.80

09:34:44

00365953739TRLO1

XLON

429

124.80

09:34:44

00365953740TRLO1

XLON

624

125.00

09:41:41

00365959585TRLO1

XLON

630

125.00

09:51:32

00365967135TRLO1

XLON

370

125.00

09:56:59

00365970908TRLO1

XLON

295

125.00

09:56:59

00365970909TRLO1

XLON

664

124.20

09:57:00

00365970914TRLO1

XLON

623

124.20

10:19:03

00365972232TRLO1

XLON

800

124.20

10:28:00

00365972601TRLO1

XLON

167

124.20

10:36:52

00365972765TRLO1

XLON

134

124.20

10:36:52

00365972766TRLO1

XLON

362

124.20

10:36:52

00365972767TRLO1

XLON

51

124.20

10:44:33

00365972937TRLO1

XLON

1326

124.00

10:53:04

00365973277TRLO1

XLON

1313

123.60

10:53:05

00365973278TRLO1

XLON

616

123.20

10:58:32

00365973512TRLO1

XLON

638

123.20

11:03:16

00365973690TRLO1

XLON

500

123.00

11:03:16

00365973691TRLO1

XLON

126

123.00

11:03:16

00365973692TRLO1

XLON

1267

123.20

11:15:30

00365974093TRLO1

XLON

1291

123.20

11:15:33

00365974094TRLO1

XLON

659

123.40

11:16:04

00365974111TRLO1

XLON

659

123.40

11:16:04

00365974112TRLO1

XLON

2659

123.60

11:41:50

00365974888TRLO1

XLON

190

123.40

11:51:52

00365975138TRLO1

XLON

475

123.40

11:51:52

00365975139TRLO1

XLON

617

123.40

11:59:41

00365975288TRLO1

XLON

637

123.00

12:20:23

00365975809TRLO1

XLON

636

123.00

12:20:23

00365975810TRLO1

XLON

1246

123.00

12:39:30

00365976324TRLO1

XLON

622

123.00

12:40:05

00365976348TRLO1

XLON

664

123.20

13:10:55

00365977170TRLO1

XLON

664

123.20

13:30:47

00365977758TRLO1

XLON

615

123.00

13:57:18

00365978561TRLO1

XLON

611

123.00

13:57:18

00365978562TRLO1

XLON

617

122.80

14:03:59

00365978803TRLO1

XLON

649

122.60

14:03:59

00365978804TRLO1

XLON

649

122.40

14:04:00

00365978805TRLO1

XLON

618

122.00

14:04:25

00365978831TRLO1

XLON

653

122.00

14:09:22

00365979145TRLO1

XLON

679

122.00

14:10:00

00365979170TRLO1

XLON

235

121.60

14:28:59

00365980028TRLO1

XLON

628

122.00

14:38:51

00365981080TRLO1

XLON

641

121.80

14:54:52

00365982014TRLO1

XLON

661

121.60

15:02:54

00365982594TRLO1

XLON

5021

121.60

15:02:54

00365982595TRLO1

XLON

653

121.20

15:19:06

00365983311TRLO1

XLON

652

121.20

15:19:06

00365983312TRLO1

XLON

652

121.00

15:19:06

00365983313TRLO1

XLON

653

121.00

15:19:06

00365983314TRLO1

XLON

662

121.00

15:28:40

00365983775TRLO1

XLON

663

121.00

15:28:40

00365983776TRLO1

XLON

662

121.00

15:28:40

00365983777TRLO1

XLON

1146

121.00

15:30:15

00365983906TRLO1

XLON

6

121.00

15:36:36

00365984230TRLO1

XLON

63

121.00

15:36:56

00365984244TRLO1

XLON

58

121.00

15:37:05

00365984252TRLO1

XLON

655

121.20

15:49:55

00365984761TRLO1

XLON

166

121.20

16:11:43

00365985449TRLO1

XLON

4

121.20

16:12:22

00365985497TRLO1

XLON

476

121.20

16:12:22

00365985498TRLO1

XLON

166

121.20

16:12:22

00365985499TRLO1

XLON

609

121.60

16:12:37

00365985510TRLO1

XLON

623

121.40

16:15:33

00365985641TRLO1

XLON

638

121.20

16:15:34

00365985642TRLO1

XLON

1139

121.80

16:19:43

00365985979TRLO1

XLON

615

121.80

16:19:43

00365985980TRLO1

XLON

142

121.80

16:19:45

00365985983TRLO1

XLON

194

121.80

16:19:45

00365985984TRLO1

XLON

216

121.80

16:19:45

00365985985TRLO1

XLON

659

121.60

16:19:53

00365985996TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 411543
EQS News ID: 2246098

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

