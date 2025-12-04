Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

04.12.2025 18:24:05

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
04-Dec-2025 / 17:24 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

4 December 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

4 December 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

60,281

Highest price paid per share:

125.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

123.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

124.7019p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,667,954 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,073,622 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,073,622 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

124.7019p

60,281

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

670

124.60

08:31:17

00364287173TRLO1

XLON

643

125.20

08:49:10

00364298364TRLO1

XLON

166

124.80

08:49:10

00364298367TRLO1

XLON

480

124.80

08:49:10

00364298368TRLO1

XLON

649

124.60

08:49:10

00364298369TRLO1

XLON

649

124.80

08:53:50

00364301531TRLO1

XLON

637

125.00

09:09:07

00364314016TRLO1

XLON

215

124.80

09:09:27

00364314267TRLO1

XLON

655

124.60

09:10:06

00364314820TRLO1

XLON

9

124.40

09:30:35

00364333601TRLO1

XLON

651

124.40

09:30:35

00364333602TRLO1

XLON

250

124.40

09:34:29

00364337736TRLO1

XLON

8

124.40

09:37:16

00364341420TRLO1

XLON

629

124.00

10:01:59

00364365290TRLO1

XLON

42

124.20

10:45:57

00364367142TRLO1

XLON

106

124.40

10:45:57

00364367143TRLO1

XLON

618

124.40

10:51:53

00364367414TRLO1

XLON

82

124.60

11:25:01

00364368529TRLO1

XLON

14617

125.00

11:37:30

00364368827TRLO1

XLON

2623

124.40

11:39:24

00364368859TRLO1

XLON

673

124.40

11:43:21

00364368943TRLO1

XLON

664

125.00

12:05:55

00364369593TRLO1

XLON

662

125.00

12:12:01

00364369780TRLO1

XLON

662

124.40

12:19:20

00364370044TRLO1

XLON

30

124.40

12:50:47

00364370880TRLO1

XLON

151

124.40

12:50:48

00364370881TRLO1

XLON

94

124.40

12:50:54

00364370882TRLO1

XLON

355

124.40

12:51:26

00364370888TRLO1

XLON

161

124.80

12:51:28

00364370889TRLO1

XLON

388

124.80

12:51:28

00364370890TRLO1

XLON

47

124.40

12:51:42

00364370897TRLO1

XLON

161

125.00

12:52:51

00364370910TRLO1

XLON

2512

125.00

12:52:51

00364370911TRLO1

XLON

211

124.60

12:53:06

00364370912TRLO1

XLON

226

124.60

12:53:11

00364370914TRLO1

XLON

97

124.60

12:53:22

00364370918TRLO1

XLON

96

124.60

12:54:14

00364370926TRLO1

XLON

47

124.60

12:54:46

00364370934TRLO1

XLON

80

124.60

12:58:22

00364371039TRLO1

XLON

131

124.60

12:59:46

00364371094TRLO1

XLON

81

124.60

12:59:46

00364371095TRLO1

XLON

47

124.60

12:59:55

00364371103TRLO1

XLON

1982

124.80

13:08:33

00364371292TRLO1

XLON

1463

125.00

13:08:33

00364371293TRLO1

XLON

654

125.00

13:20:47

00364371628TRLO1

XLON

660

125.00

13:21:10

00364371642TRLO1

XLON

678

125.00

13:21:44

00364371670TRLO1

XLON

669

125.00

13:25:19

00364371839TRLO1

XLON

667

125.00

13:25:53

00364371867TRLO1

XLON

667

125.00

13:32:31

00364372019TRLO1

XLON

667

125.00

13:45:41

00364372275TRLO1

XLON

667

125.00

13:45:41

00364372276TRLO1

XLON

400

125.00

13:45:59

00364372281TRLO1

XLON

659

125.00

14:01:28

00364372749TRLO1

XLON

667

125.00

14:03:36

00364372814TRLO1

XLON

667

125.00

14:03:36

00364372815TRLO1

XLON

646

125.00

14:07:41

00364372913TRLO1

XLON

618

124.80

14:10:02

00364372994TRLO1

XLON

649

124.80

14:16:27

00364373216TRLO1

XLON

12

124.60

14:30:01

00364373480TRLO1

XLON

631

124.60

14:30:01

00364373481TRLO1

XLON

642

124.60

14:30:01

00364373482TRLO1

XLON

621

124.60

14:30:02

00364373505TRLO1

XLON

623

124.60

14:30:02

00364373506TRLO1

XLON

1339

124.40

15:01:42

00364375260TRLO1

XLON

538

124.40

15:01:44

00364375272TRLO1

XLON

92

124.40

15:01:44

00364375273TRLO1

XLON

631

124.20

15:29:28

00364376945TRLO1

XLON

624

124.00

15:29:32

00364376953TRLO1

XLON

200

124.00

15:31:18

00364377051TRLO1

XLON

313

123.80

15:36:57

00364377352TRLO1

XLON

2878

124.20

15:51:04

00364378386TRLO1

XLON

684

124.20

15:51:04

00364378387TRLO1

XLON

662

124.20

15:51:28

00364378402TRLO1

XLON

667

124.20

15:51:47

00364378475TRLO1

XLON

647

124.20

15:52:08

00364378525TRLO1

XLON

405

124.20

15:53:01

00364378620TRLO1

XLON

223

124.20

15:53:01

00364378621TRLO1

XLON

293

124.40

15:59:48

00364379294TRLO1

XLON

628

124.20

15:59:48

00364379295TRLO1

XLON

625

124.00

16:16:01

00364380468TRLO1

XLON

624

124.00

16:16:01

00364380469TRLO1

XLON

128

124.00

16:16:01

00364380470TRLO1

XLON

496

124.00

16:16:01

00364380471TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 410415
EQS News ID: 2240746

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

