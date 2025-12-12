Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

12.12.2025 18:09:45

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

12-Dec-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

12 December 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

12 December 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

65,000

Highest price paid per share:

128.80p

Lowest price paid per share:

123.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

126.3559p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,945,792 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,795,784 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,795,784 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

126.3559p

65,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

4

127.20

09:14:52

00365775941TRLO1

XLON

4387

127.20

09:14:52

00365775942TRLO1

XLON

13

127.60

09:16:05

00365776912TRLO1

XLON

78

128.20

09:19:26

00365778696TRLO1

XLON

66

128.20

09:19:26

00365778697TRLO1

XLON

658

128.00

09:20:49

00365779353TRLO1

XLON

632

127.40

09:24:33

00365781606TRLO1

XLON

645

126.00

09:24:37

00365781617TRLO1

XLON

643

126.00

09:34:43

00365788469TRLO1

XLON

135

126.00

09:34:43

00365788470TRLO1

XLON

719

126.00

09:34:43

00365788471TRLO1

XLON

683

126.00

09:35:40

00365789293TRLO1

XLON

643

126.00

09:38:39

00365791874TRLO1

XLON

629

126.20

09:45:11

00365797356TRLO1

XLON

353

126.20

09:45:12

00365797357TRLO1

XLON

650

128.80

09:53:31

00365803770TRLO1

XLON

649

128.80

09:53:31

00365803771TRLO1

XLON

680

128.40

10:00:02

00365807104TRLO1

XLON

671

128.20

10:00:04

00365807110TRLO1

XLON

680

128.00

10:08:47

00365807427TRLO1

XLON

643

127.80

10:08:49

00365807428TRLO1

XLON

653

127.60

10:19:30

00365807877TRLO1

XLON

628

127.40

10:37:29

00365808720TRLO1

XLON

628

127.40

10:37:29

00365808721TRLO1

XLON

638

126.80

10:37:30

00365808722TRLO1

XLON

1325

128.00

11:00:54

00365809536TRLO1

XLON

2005

127.60

11:16:29

00365810266TRLO1

XLON

668

127.60

11:16:29

00365810267TRLO1

XLON

627

127.60

11:16:37

00365810269TRLO1

XLON

670

128.00

11:36:54

00365810925TRLO1

XLON

684

128.20

11:54:46

00365811369TRLO1

XLON

668

128.20

11:58:35

00365811469TRLO1

XLON

663

128.20

12:06:26

00365811799TRLO1

XLON

654

128.80

12:25:29

00365812305TRLO1

XLON

632

128.60

12:40:09

00365812669TRLO1

XLON

2524

128.60

12:40:09

00365812670TRLO1

XLON

637

128.60

12:40:09

00365812671TRLO1

XLON

638

128.00

12:46:05

00365812796TRLO1

XLON

618

127.80

12:48:19

00365812850TRLO1

XLON

635

127.40

13:04:13

00365813232TRLO1

XLON

578

127.00

13:24:24

00365813709TRLO1

XLON

61

127.00

13:24:24

00365813710TRLO1

XLON

672

126.80

13:34:56

00365814133TRLO1

XLON

10

126.80

13:34:56

00365814134TRLO1

XLON

679

126.40

13:37:17

00365814203TRLO1

XLON

668

126.40

13:46:51

00365814553TRLO1

XLON

664

125.80

13:51:38

00365814827TRLO1

XLON

664

125.80

13:51:38

00365814828TRLO1

XLON

630

125.20

13:55:36

00365814958TRLO1

XLON

675

125.40

13:56:14

00365814969TRLO1

XLON

672

126.40

13:56:54

00365814984TRLO1

XLON

672

126.40

13:56:54

00365814985TRLO1

XLON

663

127.00

14:18:54

00365815920TRLO1

XLON

1298

126.40

14:27:26

00365816259TRLO1

XLON

664

126.20

14:27:29

00365816262TRLO1

XLON

661

126.20

14:28:23

00365816293TRLO1

XLON

668

127.20

14:38:31

00365817688TRLO1

XLON

177

127.00

14:45:00

00365818261TRLO1

XLON

480

127.00

14:45:00

00365818262TRLO1

XLON

657

126.80

14:48:04

00365818403TRLO1

XLON

656

126.80

14:48:04

00365818404TRLO1

XLON

619

126.00

14:49:15

00365818510TRLO1

XLON

1303

125.60

14:57:55

00365818920TRLO1

XLON

652

125.80

14:59:05

00365818967TRLO1

XLON

652

125.80

14:59:05

00365818968TRLO1

XLON

672

125.60

15:06:47

00365819532TRLO1

XLON

657

125.60

15:17:33

00365820305TRLO1

XLON

659

125.60

15:19:53

00365820416TRLO1

XLON

386

125.20

15:20:02

00365820428TRLO1

XLON

270

125.20

15:22:03

00365820551TRLO1

XLON

655

125.20

15:22:03

00365820552TRLO1

XLON

354

125.20

15:22:03

00365820553TRLO1

XLON

32

125.20

15:22:03

00365820554TRLO1

XLON

667

125.00

15:22:05

00365820556TRLO1

XLON

671

124.00

15:24:47

00365820764TRLO1

XLON

669

124.40

15:28:22

00365821003TRLO1

XLON

668

124.40

15:28:22

00365821004TRLO1

XLON

271

124.80

16:00:33

00365823466TRLO1

XLON

1255

124.40

16:00:33

00365823467TRLO1

XLON

644

124.00

16:09:04

00365824643TRLO1

XLON

654

124.00

16:09:04

00365824644TRLO1

XLON

222

124.40

16:15:49

00365825596TRLO1

XLON

70

124.40

16:15:49

00365825597TRLO1

XLON

652

124.00

16:19:51

00365825930TRLO1

XLON

651

124.00

16:19:51

00365825931TRLO1

XLON

3658

124.00

16:19:55

00365825934TRLO1

XLON

159

124.00

16:19:55

00365825935TRLO1

XLON

200

124.00

16:19:55

00365825936TRLO1

XLON

1200

124.00

16:19:55

00365825937TRLO1

XLON

1186

124.00

16:19:55

00365825938TRLO1

XLON

1228

124.00

16:19:55

00365825939TRLO1

XLON

339

123.60

16:19:55

00365825940TRLO1

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 411285
EQS News ID: 2245158

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

