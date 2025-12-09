POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

9 December 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 9 December 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 25,328 Highest price paid per share: 124.40p Lowest price paid per share: 122.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 123.5697p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,786,013 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,955,563 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,955,563 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 123.5697p 25,328

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 52 123.80 12:26:53 00365062539TRLO1 XLON 462 124.40 12:26:53 00365062540TRLO1 XLON 400 124.40 12:26:53 00365062541TRLO1 XLON 588 124.40 12:27:18 00365062555TRLO1 XLON 49 124.20 12:27:18 00365062556TRLO1 XLON 220 124.20 12:27:18 00365062557TRLO1 XLON 275 124.00 12:29:53 00365062643TRLO1 XLON 385 124.00 12:29:53 00365062644TRLO1 XLON 1208 124.00 12:29:53 00365062645TRLO1 XLON 1070 124.20 12:29:53 00365062646TRLO1 XLON 234 124.20 12:30:02 00365062653TRLO1 XLON 161 124.20 12:30:02 00365062654TRLO1 XLON 656 123.80 13:02:00 00365064021TRLO1 XLON 611 123.80 13:33:44 00365064852TRLO1 XLON 629 123.80 13:34:14 00365064868TRLO1 XLON 629 123.80 13:35:06 00365064886TRLO1 XLON 337 124.00 13:49:15 00365065390TRLO1 XLON 400 124.00 13:49:15 00365065391TRLO1 XLON 664 123.80 14:05:30 00365066248TRLO1 XLON 39 123.60 14:05:30 00365066249TRLO1 XLON 598 123.60 14:05:32 00365066252TRLO1 XLON 39 123.60 14:05:32 00365066253TRLO1 XLON 366 123.80 14:05:38 00365066256TRLO1 XLON 606 123.80 14:05:38 00365066257TRLO1 XLON 606 123.80 14:05:38 00365066258TRLO1 XLON 620 123.80 14:05:52 00365066266TRLO1 XLON 126 123.80 14:05:55 00365066267TRLO1 XLON 662 123.60 14:07:52 00365066431TRLO1 XLON 214 123.80 14:44:45 00365068529TRLO1 XLON 123 123.80 14:44:47 00365068530TRLO1 XLON 627 123.60 14:49:39 00365068762TRLO1 XLON 69 123.60 14:50:44 00365068821TRLO1 XLON 657 124.00 14:59:32 00365069329TRLO1 XLON 324 124.00 14:59:35 00365069332TRLO1 XLON 659 123.60 14:59:35 00365069333TRLO1 XLON 1678 123.60 15:01:29 00365069428TRLO1 XLON 732 123.60 15:01:29 00365069429TRLO1 XLON 1 123.60 15:01:45 00365069447TRLO1 XLON 624 123.40 15:07:37 00365069882TRLO1 XLON 147 123.40 15:08:34 00365069909TRLO1 XLON 632 123.20 15:19:43 00365070916TRLO1 XLON 664 123.00 15:42:07 00365072274TRLO1 XLON 4 123.00 15:42:07 00365072275TRLO1 XLON 667 123.00 15:42:07 00365072276TRLO1 XLON 200 123.00 15:42:29 00365072294TRLO1 XLON 509 122.80 15:42:29 00365072295TRLO1 XLON 750 122.80 15:42:38 00365072297TRLO1 XLON 76 122.80 15:42:38 00365072298TRLO1 XLON 421 122.80 15:42:38 00365072299TRLO1 XLON 88 122.80 15:42:38 00365072300TRLO1 XLON 92 122.80 15:42:40 00365072301TRLO1 XLON 523 122.80 15:42:40 00365072302TRLO1 XLON 104 122.80 15:43:21 00365072334TRLO1 XLON 668 122.60 15:48:42 00365072638TRLO1 XLON 665 122.60 15:49:06 00365072687TRLO1 XLON 665 122.40 15:55:28 00365073064TRLO1 XLON 53 122.20 16:00:10 00365073451TRLO1 XLON

