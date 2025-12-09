Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

09.12.2025 17:54:15

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
09-Dec-2025 / 16:54 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

9 December 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

9 December 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

25,328

Highest price paid per share:

124.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

122.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

123.5697p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,786,013 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,955,563 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,955,563 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

123.5697p

25,328

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

52

123.80

12:26:53

00365062539TRLO1

XLON

462

124.40

12:26:53

00365062540TRLO1

XLON

400

124.40

12:26:53

00365062541TRLO1

XLON

588

124.40

12:27:18

00365062555TRLO1

XLON

49

124.20

12:27:18

00365062556TRLO1

XLON

220

124.20

12:27:18

00365062557TRLO1

XLON

275

124.00

12:29:53

00365062643TRLO1

XLON

385

124.00

12:29:53

00365062644TRLO1

XLON

1208

124.00

12:29:53

00365062645TRLO1

XLON

1070

124.20

12:29:53

00365062646TRLO1

XLON

234

124.20

12:30:02

00365062653TRLO1

XLON

161

124.20

12:30:02

00365062654TRLO1

XLON

656

123.80

13:02:00

00365064021TRLO1

XLON

611

123.80

13:33:44

00365064852TRLO1

XLON

629

123.80

13:34:14

00365064868TRLO1

XLON

629

123.80

13:35:06

00365064886TRLO1

XLON

337

124.00

13:49:15

00365065390TRLO1

XLON

400

124.00

13:49:15

00365065391TRLO1

XLON

664

123.80

14:05:30

00365066248TRLO1

XLON

39

123.60

14:05:30

00365066249TRLO1

XLON

598

123.60

14:05:32

00365066252TRLO1

XLON

39

123.60

14:05:32

00365066253TRLO1

XLON

366

123.80

14:05:38

00365066256TRLO1

XLON

606

123.80

14:05:38

00365066257TRLO1

XLON

606

123.80

14:05:38

00365066258TRLO1

XLON

620

123.80

14:05:52

00365066266TRLO1

XLON

126

123.80

14:05:55

00365066267TRLO1

XLON

662

123.60

14:07:52

00365066431TRLO1

XLON

214

123.80

14:44:45

00365068529TRLO1

XLON

123

123.80

14:44:47

00365068530TRLO1

XLON

627

123.60

14:49:39

00365068762TRLO1

XLON

69

123.60

14:50:44

00365068821TRLO1

XLON

657

124.00

14:59:32

00365069329TRLO1

XLON

324

124.00

14:59:35

00365069332TRLO1

XLON

659

123.60

14:59:35

00365069333TRLO1

XLON

1678

123.60

15:01:29

00365069428TRLO1

XLON

732

123.60

15:01:29

00365069429TRLO1

XLON

1

123.60

15:01:45

00365069447TRLO1

XLON

624

123.40

15:07:37

00365069882TRLO1

XLON

147

123.40

15:08:34

00365069909TRLO1

XLON

632

123.20

15:19:43

00365070916TRLO1

XLON

664

123.00

15:42:07

00365072274TRLO1

XLON

4

123.00

15:42:07

00365072275TRLO1

XLON

667

123.00

15:42:07

00365072276TRLO1

XLON

200

123.00

15:42:29

00365072294TRLO1

XLON

509

122.80

15:42:29

00365072295TRLO1

XLON

750

122.80

15:42:38

00365072297TRLO1

XLON

76

122.80

15:42:38

00365072298TRLO1

XLON

421

122.80

15:42:38

00365072299TRLO1

XLON

88

122.80

15:42:38

00365072300TRLO1

XLON

92

122.80

15:42:40

00365072301TRLO1

XLON

523

122.80

15:42:40

00365072302TRLO1

XLON

104

122.80

15:43:21

00365072334TRLO1

XLON

668

122.60

15:48:42

00365072638TRLO1

XLON

665

122.60

15:49:06

00365072687TRLO1

XLON

665

122.40

15:55:28

00365073064TRLO1

XLON

53

122.20

16:00:10

00365073451TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 410833
EQS News ID: 2242784

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

