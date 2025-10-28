Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

28 October 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 28 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 16,449 Highest price paid per share: 130.40p Lowest price paid per share: 126.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.8083p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 493,904 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,247,672 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,247,672 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 127.8083p 16,449

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 588 126.40 08:13:31 00358447604TRLO1 XLON 544 126.80 08:16:14 00358449678TRLO1 XLON 81 126.80 08:16:14 00358449679TRLO1 XLON 392 126.80 08:16:14 00358449680TRLO1 XLON 617 127.20 08:28:48 00358457998TRLO1 XLON 616 127.20 08:34:53 00358461484TRLO1 XLON 85 127.80 09:05:14 00358480389TRLO1 XLON 590 127.40 09:05:14 00358480390TRLO1 XLON 157 127.80 09:05:14 00358480391TRLO1 XLON 590 127.40 09:05:14 00358480394TRLO1 XLON 192 127.80 09:11:29 00358486096TRLO1 XLON 186 127.80 09:11:29 00358486097TRLO1 XLON 592 127.80 09:11:29 00358486098TRLO1 XLON 32 127.80 09:11:29 00358486099TRLO1 XLON 644 128.40 09:20:15 00358491332TRLO1 XLON 625 128.20 09:20:20 00358491368TRLO1 XLON 1282 128.00 09:20:21 00358491375TRLO1 XLON 600 127.20 09:20:31 00358491441TRLO1 XLON 7 127.80 09:47:11 00358508779TRLO1 XLON 3829 127.40 09:48:34 00358510637TRLO1 XLON 1216 127.60 10:14:30 00358522559TRLO1 XLON 592 128.60 10:27:48 00358523135TRLO1 XLON 139 128.40 10:27:57 00358523143TRLO1 XLON 278 128.40 10:27:57 00358523144TRLO1 XLON 633 128.60 11:17:45 00358526039TRLO1 XLON 92 130.00 11:49:37 00358527092TRLO1 XLON 621 130.40 12:19:10 00358528023TRLO1 XLON 629 130.00 12:19:15 00358528027TRLO1 XLON

