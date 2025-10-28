Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
28.10.2025 18:08:55

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

28-Oct-2025 / 17:08 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

28 October 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

28 October 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

16,449

Highest price paid per share:

130.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

126.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

127.8083p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 493,904 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,247,672 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,247,672 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

127.8083p

16,449

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

588

126.40

08:13:31

00358447604TRLO1

XLON

544

126.80

08:16:14

00358449678TRLO1

XLON

81

126.80

08:16:14

00358449679TRLO1

XLON

392

126.80

08:16:14

00358449680TRLO1

XLON

617

127.20

08:28:48

00358457998TRLO1

XLON

616

127.20

08:34:53

00358461484TRLO1

XLON

85

127.80

09:05:14

00358480389TRLO1

XLON

590

127.40

09:05:14

00358480390TRLO1

XLON

157

127.80

09:05:14

00358480391TRLO1

XLON

590

127.40

09:05:14

00358480394TRLO1

XLON

192

127.80

09:11:29

00358486096TRLO1

XLON

186

127.80

09:11:29

00358486097TRLO1

XLON

592

127.80

09:11:29

00358486098TRLO1

XLON

32

127.80

09:11:29

00358486099TRLO1

XLON

644

128.40

09:20:15

00358491332TRLO1

XLON

625

128.20

09:20:20

00358491368TRLO1

XLON

1282

128.00

09:20:21

00358491375TRLO1

XLON

600

127.20

09:20:31

00358491441TRLO1

XLON

7

127.80

09:47:11

00358508779TRLO1

XLON

3829

127.40

09:48:34

00358510637TRLO1

XLON

1216

127.60

10:14:30

00358522559TRLO1

XLON

592

128.60

10:27:48

00358523135TRLO1

XLON

139

128.40

10:27:57

00358523143TRLO1

XLON

278

128.40

10:27:57

00358523144TRLO1

XLON

633

128.60

11:17:45

00358526039TRLO1

XLON

92

130.00

11:49:37

00358527092TRLO1

XLON

621

130.40

12:19:10

00358528023TRLO1

XLON

629

130.00

12:19:15

00358528027TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 406477
EQS News ID: 2220060

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs 1,45 -1,36% Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
25.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.10.25 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.10.25 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich -- Rekord in Japan
Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen