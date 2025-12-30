Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

30.12.2025 17:54:25

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

30-Dec-2025 / 16:54 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

30 December 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

30 December 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

38,588

Highest price paid per share:

126.60p

Lowest price paid per share:

125.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

126.1024p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,371,772 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,369,804 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,369,804 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

126.1024p

38,588

 

Individual information:

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

651

125.00

09:33:57

00367901097TRLO1

XLON

30

125.60

10:38:49

00367928453TRLO1

XLON

27

125.60

10:38:49

00367928454TRLO1

XLON

154

125.40

10:39:18

00367928456TRLO1

XLON

465

125.40

10:39:18

00367928457TRLO1

XLON

85

125.60

11:01:15

00367928875TRLO1

XLON

653

125.40

11:01:15

00367928876TRLO1

XLON

666

125.40

11:02:27

00367929334TRLO1

XLON

148

125.60

11:41:25

00367930036TRLO1

XLON

349

125.40

11:41:25

00367930037TRLO1

XLON

59

125.40

11:41:25

00367930038TRLO1

XLON

30

125.40

11:41:25

00367930039TRLO1

XLON

5

125.40

11:41:25

00367930040TRLO1

XLON

215

125.40

11:41:25

00367930041TRLO1

XLON

282

125.40

11:41:25

00367930042TRLO1

XLON

126

125.40

11:41:25

00367930043TRLO1

XLON

250

125.40

11:41:25

00367930044TRLO1

XLON

1142

125.80

11:59:24

00367930307TRLO1

XLON

742

126.00

12:11:25

00367930394TRLO1

XLON

667

125.80

12:11:25

00367930395TRLO1

XLON

121

126.00

12:18:48

00367930468TRLO1

XLON

90

126.00

12:18:48

00367930469TRLO1

XLON

665

125.60

12:25:02

00367930537TRLO1

XLON

110

126.00

12:25:02

00367930538TRLO1

XLON

213

126.00

12:25:02

00367930539TRLO1

XLON

1177

126.00

12:25:02

00367930540TRLO1

XLON

628

125.80

12:25:18

00367930543TRLO1

XLON

648

125.80

12:27:03

00367930566TRLO1

XLON

3

126.20

12:35:54

00367930680TRLO1

XLON

632

126.20

12:35:56

00367930682TRLO1

XLON

995

126.60

12:36:13

00367930687TRLO1

XLON

588

126.60

12:36:13

00367930688TRLO1

XLON

632

126.20

12:36:23

00367930689TRLO1

XLON

635

126.40

12:40:49

00367930735TRLO1

XLON

396

126.40

12:40:49

00367930736TRLO1

XLON

610

126.40

12:40:53

00367930738TRLO1

XLON

96

126.40

12:40:53

00367930739TRLO1

XLON

525

126.40

12:40:53

00367930740TRLO1

XLON

96

126.20

12:47:38

00367930832TRLO1

XLON

525

126.20

12:47:38

00367930833TRLO1

XLON

283

126.60

13:02:54

00367931005TRLO1

XLON

188

126.60

13:02:54

00367931006TRLO1

XLON

417

126.40

13:02:54

00367931007TRLO1

XLON

405

126.40

13:02:54

00367931008TRLO1

XLON

299

126.40

13:02:54

00367931009TRLO1

XLON

169

126.40

13:02:54

00367931010TRLO1

XLON

127

126.40

13:02:54

00367931011TRLO1

XLON

417

126.40

13:02:54

00367931012TRLO1

XLON

141

126.60

13:02:58

00367931013TRLO1

XLON

271

126.40

13:02:58

00367931014TRLO1

XLON

1019

126.40

13:02:58

00367931015TRLO1

XLON

284

126.60

13:02:59

00367931016TRLO1

XLON

1290

126.40

13:03:00

00367931017TRLO1

XLON

332

126.60

13:03:01

00367931018TRLO1

XLON

1222

126.40

13:03:02

00367931019TRLO1

XLON

648

126.20

13:05:25

00367931073TRLO1

XLON

2793

126.20

13:05:25

00367931075TRLO1

XLON

631

126.20

13:20:10

00367931258TRLO1

XLON

610

126.20

13:51:33

00367931713TRLO1

XLON

1323

126.20

14:40:53

00367932600TRLO1

XLON

627

126.00

14:49:09

00367932771TRLO1

XLON

1075

126.00

14:49:52

00367932804TRLO1

XLON

730

126.00

14:49:53

00367932805TRLO1

XLON

866

126.00

14:49:53

00367932806TRLO1

XLON

634

125.80

14:51:19

00367932826TRLO1

XLON

200

126.00

15:11:16

00367933256TRLO1

XLON

441

126.20

15:31:28

00367933708TRLO1

XLON

589

126.20

15:31:28

00367933709TRLO1

XLON

751

126.20

15:31:28

00367933710TRLO1

XLON

623

126.20

15:31:59

00367933714TRLO1

XLON

673

126.40

15:49:05

00367934002TRLO1

XLON

591

126.40

15:49:05

00367934003TRLO1

XLON

365

126.40

15:50:00

00367934019TRLO1

XLON

617

126.20

15:50:00

00367934020TRLO1

XLON

651

126.00

15:52:36

00367934055TRLO1

XLON

155

126.00

16:11:41

00367934464TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 413204
EQS News ID: 2252916

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

23.12.25