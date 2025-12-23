Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.12.2025 20:14:05

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

23-Dec-2025 / 19:14 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

23 December 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

23 December 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

 34,373

Highest price paid per share:

124.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

123.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

123.7008p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,288,332 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,453,244 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,453,244  Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

123.7008p

34,373

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

2551

124.20

09:02:18

00367136235TRLO1

XLON

376

124.20

09:02:18

00367136236TRLO1

XLON

623

123.80

09:04:58

00367137957TRLO1

XLON

140

123.80

09:45:05

00367172926TRLO1

XLON

110

123.80

09:45:05

00367172927TRLO1

XLON

206

124.20

09:45:05

00367172928TRLO1

XLON

747

124.40

09:52:10

00367179328TRLO1

XLON

45

123.80

09:54:11

00367181389TRLO1

XLON

36

123.80

09:56:55

00367183214TRLO1

XLON

22

123.80

09:57:16

00367183418TRLO1

XLON

21

123.80

09:57:58

00367184100TRLO1

XLON

19

123.80

09:59:12

00367184678TRLO1

XLON

644

124.00

10:28:38

00367185600TRLO1

XLON

396

124.00

11:10:44

00367186439TRLO1

XLON

293

124.00

11:53:18

00367187276TRLO1

XLON

300

124.00

11:53:18

00367187277TRLO1

XLON

224

124.00

12:00:58

00367187382TRLO1

XLON

224

124.00

12:00:58

00367187383TRLO1

XLON

1421

124.00

12:01:05

00367187387TRLO1

XLON

13

123.20

12:40:04

00367188094TRLO1

XLON

612

123.20

12:40:04

00367188095TRLO1

XLON

1131

124.00

13:10:12

00367188471TRLO1

XLON

1193

124.00

13:18:05

00367188528TRLO1

XLON

300

124.00

13:18:05

00367188529TRLO1

XLON

1248

123.40

13:25:32

00367188653TRLO1

XLON

624

123.40

13:25:32

00367188654TRLO1

XLON

1221

123.40

13:31:07

00367188748TRLO1

XLON

161

123.40

13:31:07

00367188749TRLO1

XLON

588

123.40

13:31:10

00367188750TRLO1

XLON

602

123.40

13:31:10

00367188751TRLO1

XLON

614

123.00

13:50:49

00367189028TRLO1

XLON

613

123.00

13:50:49

00367189029TRLO1

XLON

678

123.40

14:21:05

00367189534TRLO1

XLON

604

123.40

14:21:05

00367189535TRLO1

XLON

332

124.20

14:35:52

00367189864TRLO1

XLON

376

124.20

14:37:43

00367189942TRLO1

XLON

625

123.80

14:37:49

00367189943TRLO1

XLON

137

124.00

14:37:49

00367189944TRLO1

XLON

1038

124.00

14:37:50

00367189945TRLO1

XLON

625

123.60

14:50:03

00367190370TRLO1

XLON

151

123.80

14:50:03

00367190371TRLO1

XLON

506

124.00

14:50:03

00367190372TRLO1

XLON

1162

124.00

14:50:03

00367190373TRLO1

XLON

360

124.00

14:50:03

00367190374TRLO1

XLON

625

123.60

14:59:00

00367190752TRLO1

XLON

1225

123.60

15:06:43

00367191033TRLO1

XLON

200

123.60

15:11:22

00367191133TRLO1

XLON

92

123.60

15:12:21

00367191234TRLO1

XLON

828

123.60

15:12:21

00367191235TRLO1

XLON

200

123.40

15:16:08

00367191325TRLO1

XLON

364

123.40

15:16:08

00367191326TRLO1

XLON

142

123.60

15:31:38

00367191775TRLO1

XLON

187

123.60

15:31:38

00367191776TRLO1

XLON

928

123.60

15:31:38

00367191777TRLO1

XLON

400

123.60

15:31:56

00367191779TRLO1

XLON

1249

123.20

15:31:56

00367191780TRLO1

XLON

300

123.20

15:32:25

00367191797TRLO1

XLON

1221

123.20

15:32:25

00367191798TRLO1

XLON

300

123.20

15:32:25

00367191799TRLO1

XLON

276

123.40

15:41:13

00367192106TRLO1

XLON

458

123.60

15:50:52

00367192403TRLO1

XLON

540

123.60

15:50:52

00367192404TRLO1

XLON

550

123.60

15:50:52

00367192405TRLO1

XLON

376

123.60

15:50:52

00367192406TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 412631
EQS News ID: 2251110

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

20:14
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
22.12.25
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
19.12.25
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
17.12.25
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
16.12.25