WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

29.08.2025 18:15:35

Funding Circle Holdings plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

29-Aug-2025 / 17:15 GMT/BST

29 August 2025

 

 

 

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)

 

Total Voting Rights

 

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company announces the following information.
 

As at 29 August 2025, the Company's issued share capital consists of 307,844,815 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, all with voting rights. The Company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.
 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
 

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended more than £14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 400367
EQS News ID: 2190976

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

