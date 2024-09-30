|
30.09.2024 09:00:08
Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
|
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
30 September 2024
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
The following notification is made under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
Funding Circle Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Funding Circle Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Joint Corporate Brokers:
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding – offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|349712
|EQS News ID:
|1997955
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
30.09.24
|Funding Circle Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
30.09.24
|Funding Circle Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
30.09.24
|Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
27.09.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
26.09.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
25.09.24
|Funding Circle Plc: Board Change (EQS Group)
|
24.09.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
23.09.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|1,56
|2,63%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich stabil -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Shanghai Composite legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam zum Wochenstart nur schwer vom Fleck. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte im Minus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag zurückhaltend. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.