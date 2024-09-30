"Wir fahren nach Berlin. Sie auch? Wählen Sie die besten Zertifikate-Anbieter und gewinnen eine Reise in die Hauptstadt." Ihr Volker Meinel, BNP Paribas-w-
30.09.2024 09:00:08

Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
30-Sep-2024 / 08:00 GMT/BST

30 September 2024                       

 

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

 

The following notification is made under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Samir Desai CBE

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Funding Circle Holdings plc

b)

LEI:

2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

 

b)

Identification code:

GB00BG0TPX62

c)

Nature of the transaction:

Disposal of shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s):

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.25

4,000,000

 

e)

Aggregated information:

 

N/A

 

f)

Date of the transaction:

27 September 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Funding Circle Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault

Joint Corporate Brokers:
Deutsche Numis: Jamie Loughborough and Dan Werchola (+44 20 7260 1000)
Investec: Kamalini Hull (+44 20 7597 4000)

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win.   Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding – offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology.  For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns.  Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 349712
EQS News ID: 1997955

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

