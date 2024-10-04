Funding Circle Plc (FCH)

Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding



04-Oct-2024 / 10:21 GMT/BST



4 October 2024 LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Funding Circle Holdings plc Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities The following notification is made under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Oliver White 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Funding Circle Holdings plc b) LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each b) Identification code: GB00BG0TPX62 c) Nature of the transaction: Disposal of shares d) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) £1.355 129,870 e) Aggregated information: N/A f) Date of the transaction: 2 October 2024 g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON) Enquiries: Funding Circle Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Investec: Kamalini Hull (+44 20 7597 4000) About Funding Circle: Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding – offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.

