Funding Circle Plc (FCH)

Funding Circle Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*



30-Sep-2024 / 15:06 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings Issuer Details ISIN GB00BG0TPX62 Issuer Name FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK Reason for Notification An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Aktieselskabet af 2.7.2018 City of registered office (if applicable) . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Aarhus C Country of registered office (if applicable) Denmark Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 24-Sep-2024 Date on which Issuer notified 24-Sep-2024 Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 14.014469 0.000000 14.014469 47067936 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 13.027270 0.000000 13.027270 Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BG0TPX62 47067936 14.014469 Sub Total 8.A 47067936 14.014469% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2 Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Anders Holch Povlsen Brightfolk A/S 14.014469 0.000000 14.014469% Anders Holch Povlsen HEARTLAND A/S 14.014469 14.014469% Anders Holch Povlsen 14.014469 14.014469% Anders Holch Povlsen Anpartsselskabet af 1.1.2017 In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held Additional Information Date of Completion 26-Sep-2024 Place Of Completion 26.09.2024

