30.09.2024 16:06:43
Funding Circle Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
ISIN
GB00BG0TPX62
Issuer Name
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Name
Aktieselskabet af 2.7.2018
City of registered office (if applicable)
Aarhus C
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Denmark
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
24-Sep-2024
24-Sep-2024
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to
(DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
26-Sep-2024
26.09.2024
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|349994
|EQS News ID:
|1998857
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
