30.09.2024 16:06:43

Funding Circle Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

30-Sep-2024 / 15:06 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

  1. Issuer Details 

ISIN 

GB00BG0TPX62 

Issuer Name 

FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 

UK or Non-UK Issuer 

UK 

  1. Reason for Notification 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 

  1. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 

Name 

Aktieselskabet af 2.7.2018 

City of registered office (if applicable) 

. 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) 

% of voting rights through financial

 

instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) 

Total number of voting rights held in issuer 

Aarhus C 

Country of registered office (if applicable) 

Denmark 

  1. Details of the shareholder 

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 

 

City of registered office (if applicable) 

 

Country of registered office (if applicable) 

 
  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 

24-Sep-2024 

  1. Date on which Issuer notified 

24-Sep-2024 

  1. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 

14.014469 

0.000000 

14.014469 

47067936 

Position of previous notification (if applicable) 

13.027270 

0.000000 

13.027270 

 
  1. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if

possible) 

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) 

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) 

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) 

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) 

GB00BG0TPX62

47067936 

 

14.014469 

 

Sub Total 8.A 

47067936 

 

14.014469% 

 

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial instrument 

Expiration date 

Exercise/conversion period 

Number of voting rights that may be

acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted 

% of voting rights 

Sub Total 8.B1 

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to

(DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument 

Expiration date 

Exercise/conversion period 

Physical or cash settlement 

Number of voting rights 

% of voting rights 

Sub Total 8.B2 

 

 

 

 

 
  1. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate controlling person 

 Name of controlled undertaking 

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 

Anders Holch Povlsen 

Brightfolk A/S 

14.014469 

0.000000 

14.014469%

Anders Holch Povlsen 

HEARTLAND A/S

 14.014469 

 

14.014469%

Anders Holch Povlsen 

 

14.014469 

 

14.014469%

Anders Holch Povlsen 

Anpartsselskabet af 1.1.2017 

 

 

 
  1. In case of proxy voting 

Name of the proxy holder 

 

The number and % of voting rights held 

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held 

 
  1. Additional Information 

 
  1. Date of Completion 

26-Sep-2024 

  1. Place Of Completion 

26.09.2024 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 349994
EQS News ID: 1998857

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

