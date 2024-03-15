Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
15.03.2024 18:15:50

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

15-March-2024 / 17:15 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

15 March 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

15 March 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

142,442

Highest price paid per share:

49.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

48.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

48.9620p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 360,571,192 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (360,571,192) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

48.9620p

142,442

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1759

48.50

 08:14:25

00069247577TRLO0

XLON

7260

48.50

 08:14:25

00069247578TRLO0

XLON

8991

48.90

 14:07:24

00069254595TRLO0

XLON

10936

49.00

 14:07:24

00069254596TRLO0

XLON

65659

49.00

 14:07:24

00069254597TRLO0

XLON

11859

49.00

 14:07:24

00069254598TRLO0

XLON

2193

49.00

 14:07:24

00069254599TRLO0

XLON

11407

49.00

 14:10:09

00069254677TRLO0

XLON

95

49.00

 14:10:09

00069254678TRLO0

XLON

7842

49.00

 14:27:40

00069255165TRLO0

XLON

4657

49.00

 14:27:40

00069255166TRLO0

XLON

437

49.00

 14:27:40

00069255169TRLO0

XLON

6189

49.00

 14:48:40

00069255733TRLO0

XLON

3000

49.00

 14:48:40

00069255734TRLO0

XLON

40

49.00

 14:48:40

00069255735TRLO0

XLON

118

49.00

 14:48:40

00069255736TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 310109
EQS News ID: 1860361

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten