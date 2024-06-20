+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt 🏆 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
20.06.2024 17:47:21

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

20-Jun-2024 / 16:47 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

20 June 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

20 June 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

150,000

Highest price paid per share:

86.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

84.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

85.8859p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,000,159 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (350,000,159) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

85.8859p

150,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

6393

86.00

 08:53:07

00070352540TRLO0

XLON

8136

86.00

 09:33:19

00070353811TRLO0

XLON

7973

86.00

 09:33:23

00070353825TRLO0

XLON

6833

86.00

 09:33:23

00070353826TRLO0

XLON

254

86.00

 10:03:43

00070354651TRLO0

XLON

3321

86.00

 10:03:43

00070354652TRLO0

XLON

2606

86.00

 10:03:43

00070354653TRLO0

XLON

469

85.60

 11:43:32

00070357168TRLO0

XLON

1230

85.60

 11:43:32

00070357169TRLO0

XLON

93

85.60

 11:43:32

00070357170TRLO0

XLON

5333

85.60

 11:43:32

00070357171TRLO0

XLON

1954

85.20

 11:59:30

00070357640TRLO0

XLON

1835

85.20

 11:59:30

00070357641TRLO0

XLON

1

85.20

 12:38:04

00070358780TRLO0

XLON

93

85.20

 12:59:25

00070359410TRLO0

XLON

1058

86.00

 13:30:24

00070360019TRLO0

XLON

19

86.00

 13:30:24

00070360020TRLO0

XLON

1

86.00

 13:30:24

00070360021TRLO0

XLON

2495

86.00

 13:30:24

00070360022TRLO0

XLON

1

86.00

 13:30:26

00070360023TRLO0

XLON

6081

86.00

 15:34:01

00070365654TRLO0

XLON

5964

86.00

 15:34:01

00070365655TRLO0

XLON

6312

86.00

 15:34:01

00070365656TRLO0

XLON

6027

86.00

 15:34:01

00070365657TRLO0

XLON

6994

86.00

 15:34:03

00070365658TRLO0

XLON

2303

86.00

 15:34:03

00070365659TRLO0

XLON

564

86.00

 15:34:03

00070365660TRLO0

XLON

2958

86.00

 15:34:03

00070365661TRLO0

XLON

1476

86.00

 15:34:15

00070365664TRLO0

XLON

7458

86.00

 15:34:15

00070365665TRLO0

XLON

5031

86.00

 15:34:15

00070365666TRLO0

XLON

21224

86.00

 15:34:15

00070365667TRLO0

XLON

3614

84.20

 15:54:52

00070366683TRLO0

XLON

2296

84.20

 15:55:59

00070366787TRLO0

XLON

199

84.20

 15:55:59

00070366788TRLO0

XLON

93

84.20

 16:04:00

00070367220TRLO0

XLON

16417

86.00

 16:19:59

00070368066TRLO0

XLON

4891

86.00

 16:19:59

00070368067TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 329292
EQS News ID: 1930071

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

