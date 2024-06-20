Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

20 June 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 20 June 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 150,000 Highest price paid per share: 86.00p Lowest price paid per share: 84.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 85.8859p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,000,159 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (350,000,159) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 85.8859p 150,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 6393 86.00 08:53:07 00070352540TRLO0 XLON 8136 86.00 09:33:19 00070353811TRLO0 XLON 7973 86.00 09:33:23 00070353825TRLO0 XLON 6833 86.00 09:33:23 00070353826TRLO0 XLON 254 86.00 10:03:43 00070354651TRLO0 XLON 3321 86.00 10:03:43 00070354652TRLO0 XLON 2606 86.00 10:03:43 00070354653TRLO0 XLON 469 85.60 11:43:32 00070357168TRLO0 XLON 1230 85.60 11:43:32 00070357169TRLO0 XLON 93 85.60 11:43:32 00070357170TRLO0 XLON 5333 85.60 11:43:32 00070357171TRLO0 XLON 1954 85.20 11:59:30 00070357640TRLO0 XLON 1835 85.20 11:59:30 00070357641TRLO0 XLON 1 85.20 12:38:04 00070358780TRLO0 XLON 93 85.20 12:59:25 00070359410TRLO0 XLON 1058 86.00 13:30:24 00070360019TRLO0 XLON 19 86.00 13:30:24 00070360020TRLO0 XLON 1 86.00 13:30:24 00070360021TRLO0 XLON 2495 86.00 13:30:24 00070360022TRLO0 XLON 1 86.00 13:30:26 00070360023TRLO0 XLON 6081 86.00 15:34:01 00070365654TRLO0 XLON 5964 86.00 15:34:01 00070365655TRLO0 XLON 6312 86.00 15:34:01 00070365656TRLO0 XLON 6027 86.00 15:34:01 00070365657TRLO0 XLON 6994 86.00 15:34:03 00070365658TRLO0 XLON 2303 86.00 15:34:03 00070365659TRLO0 XLON 564 86.00 15:34:03 00070365660TRLO0 XLON 2958 86.00 15:34:03 00070365661TRLO0 XLON 1476 86.00 15:34:15 00070365664TRLO0 XLON 7458 86.00 15:34:15 00070365665TRLO0 XLON 5031 86.00 15:34:15 00070365666TRLO0 XLON 21224 86.00 15:34:15 00070365667TRLO0 XLON 3614 84.20 15:54:52 00070366683TRLO0 XLON 2296 84.20 15:55:59 00070366787TRLO0 XLON 199 84.20 15:55:59 00070366788TRLO0 XLON 93 84.20 16:04:00 00070367220TRLO0 XLON 16417 86.00 16:19:59 00070368066TRLO0 XLON 4891 86.00 16:19:59 00070368067TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse