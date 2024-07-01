01.07.2024 18:28:10

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

01-Jul-2024 / 17:28 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

1 July 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

1 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

82,888

Highest price paid per share:

99.80p

Lowest price paid per share:

98.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

99.3891p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 348,853,666 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (348,853,666) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

99.3891p

82,888

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

2197

98.20

 08:50:20

00070468364TRLO0

XLON

1686

98.20

 08:50:20

00070468365TRLO0

XLON

2706

98.20

 08:50:20

00070468366TRLO0

XLON

409

98.40

 09:41:21

00070469431TRLO0

XLON

6118

98.40

 10:25:11

00070470235TRLO0

XLON

3000

99.00

 10:41:29

00070470550TRLO0

XLON

4729

99.00

 10:41:29

00070470551TRLO0

XLON

3014

99.00

 10:41:29

00070470554TRLO0

XLON

4599

99.00

 10:41:29

00070470555TRLO0

XLON

2568

99.40

 11:00:30

00070470906TRLO0

XLON

2704

99.40

 11:00:30

00070470907TRLO0

XLON

6112

99.80

 11:03:22

00070470976TRLO0

XLON

5831

99.80

 11:03:22

00070470977TRLO0

XLON

1881

99.80

 11:07:25

00070471083TRLO0

XLON

4417

99.80

 11:07:25

00070471084TRLO0

XLON

3552

99.80

 11:07:25

00070471085TRLO0

XLON

3030

99.80

 11:07:25

00070471086TRLO0

XLON

3093

99.80

 11:07:25

00070471087TRLO0

XLON

2942

99.80

 11:07:25

00070471088TRLO0

XLON

3239

99.80

 11:15:27

00070471227TRLO0

XLON

2701

99.80

 11:15:27

00070471228TRLO0

XLON

3126

99.80

 11:24:28

00070471447TRLO0

XLON

3541

99.80

 11:24:28

00070471448TRLO0

XLON

3279

99.80

 11:24:29

00070471449TRLO0

XLON

2414

99.80

 11:24:29

00070471450TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 331355
EQS News ID: 1937297

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1937297&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs 1,14 2,70% Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Frankreich-Wahl: ATX und DAX beenden Handel freundlich -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starteten stärker in die neue Woche. Der Wall Street-Handel gestaltet sich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen