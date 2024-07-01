Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

1 July 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 1 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 82,888 Highest price paid per share: 99.80p Lowest price paid per share: 98.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 99.3891p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 348,853,666 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (348,853,666) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 99.3891p 82,888

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 2197 98.20 08:50:20 00070468364TRLO0 XLON 1686 98.20 08:50:20 00070468365TRLO0 XLON 2706 98.20 08:50:20 00070468366TRLO0 XLON 409 98.40 09:41:21 00070469431TRLO0 XLON 6118 98.40 10:25:11 00070470235TRLO0 XLON 3000 99.00 10:41:29 00070470550TRLO0 XLON 4729 99.00 10:41:29 00070470551TRLO0 XLON 3014 99.00 10:41:29 00070470554TRLO0 XLON 4599 99.00 10:41:29 00070470555TRLO0 XLON 2568 99.40 11:00:30 00070470906TRLO0 XLON 2704 99.40 11:00:30 00070470907TRLO0 XLON 6112 99.80 11:03:22 00070470976TRLO0 XLON 5831 99.80 11:03:22 00070470977TRLO0 XLON 1881 99.80 11:07:25 00070471083TRLO0 XLON 4417 99.80 11:07:25 00070471084TRLO0 XLON 3552 99.80 11:07:25 00070471085TRLO0 XLON 3030 99.80 11:07:25 00070471086TRLO0 XLON 3093 99.80 11:07:25 00070471087TRLO0 XLON 2942 99.80 11:07:25 00070471088TRLO0 XLON 3239 99.80 11:15:27 00070471227TRLO0 XLON 2701 99.80 11:15:27 00070471228TRLO0 XLON 3126 99.80 11:24:28 00070471447TRLO0 XLON 3541 99.80 11:24:28 00070471448TRLO0 XLON 3279 99.80 11:24:29 00070471449TRLO0 XLON 2414 99.80 11:24:29 00070471450TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse