10.07.2024 17:55:55

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

10-Jul-2024 / 16:55 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

10 July 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

10 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

201,981

Highest price paid per share:

99.80p

Lowest price paid per share:

99.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

99.6041p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 346,717,909 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (346,717,909) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

99.6041p

201,981

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1425

99.00

 08:18:03

00070579529TRLO0

XLON

3000

99.60

 08:57:30

00070580536TRLO0

XLON

7300

99.60

 08:57:30

00070580537TRLO0

XLON

6314

99.80

 08:58:13

00070580564TRLO0

XLON

6232

99.80

 09:00:13

00070580670TRLO0

XLON

6745

99.80

 09:02:53

00070580875TRLO0

XLON

6687

99.80

 09:13:53

00070581398TRLO0

XLON

6509

99.60

 09:16:03

00070581429TRLO0

XLON

6146

99.80

 09:48:07

00070582318TRLO0

XLON

7122

99.80

 10:00:07

00070582585TRLO0

XLON

7781

99.40

 10:08:09

00070582839TRLO0

XLON

3337

99.40

 10:54:52

00070584201TRLO0

XLON

113

99.40

 10:55:59

00070584254TRLO0

XLON

2976

99.40

 10:56:03

00070584256TRLO0

XLON

1481

99.80

 11:29:00

00070585107TRLO0

XLON

513

99.80

 11:29:00

00070585108TRLO0

XLON

1239

99.80

 11:29:00

00070585109TRLO0

XLON

3655

99.80

 11:29:00

00070585110TRLO0

XLON

6080

99.80

 11:49:00

00070585586TRLO0

XLON

5959

99.80

 11:58:00

00070585887TRLO0

XLON

6266

99.80

 12:27:22

00070586658TRLO0

XLON

1370

99.40

 13:01:26

00070587700TRLO0

XLON

913

99.40

 14:06:08

00070590241TRLO0

XLON

11593

99.80

 14:24:05

00070590854TRLO0

XLON

7041

99.80

 14:45:05

00070591959TRLO0

XLON

6248

99.80

 14:50:05

00070592170TRLO0

XLON

6741

99.80

 14:54:05

00070592251TRLO0

XLON

3690

99.40

 15:33:58

00070593767TRLO0

XLON

183

99.40

 15:36:24

00070593983TRLO0

XLON

6112

99.40

 15:36:24

00070593984TRLO0

XLON

1239

99.40

 15:45:29

00070594342TRLO0

XLON

5505

99.40

 15:45:29

00070594343TRLO0

XLON

3170

99.40

 15:54:36

00070594696TRLO0

XLON

3437

99.40

 15:54:50

00070594712TRLO0

XLON

6545

99.40

 15:54:50

00070594713TRLO0

XLON

6398

99.40

 15:54:50

00070594714TRLO0

XLON

3197

99.40

 15:58:10

00070594834TRLO0

XLON

335

99.40

 16:05:05

00070595290TRLO0

XLON

1207

99.40

 16:08:29

00070595501TRLO0

XLON

1249

99.40

 16:13:04

00070595764TRLO0

XLON

6080

99.40

 16:13:04

00070595765TRLO0

XLON

6419

99.40

 16:13:04

00070595766TRLO0

XLON

6829

99.40

 16:13:04

00070595767TRLO0

XLON

5098

99.40

 16:13:08

00070595771TRLO0

XLON

2521

99.40

 16:13:08

00070595772TRLO0

XLON

280

99.40

 16:16:00

00070596026TRLO0

XLON

1189

99.40

 16:16:29

00070596063TRLO0

XLON

227

99.40

 16:16:40

00070596074TRLO0

XLON

43

99.40

 16:17:09

00070596125TRLO0

XLON

208

99.40

 16:18:20

00070596246TRLO0

XLON

34

99.40

 16:18:49

00070596291TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 333357
EQS News ID: 1943767

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

