27.09.2024 18:08:53

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

27-Sep-2024 / 17:08 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

27 September 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

27 September 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

76,228

Highest price paid per share:

123.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

122.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

123.1595p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 335,501,220 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (335,501,220) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

123.1595p

76,228

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1759

122.50

 09:25:25

00071546504TRLO0

XLON

6298

122.50

 09:25:25

00071546505TRLO0

XLON

6247

122.50

 09:25:25

00071546506TRLO0

XLON

1340

122.00

 09:26:32

00071546531TRLO0

XLON

3819

122.00

 09:26:32

00071546532TRLO0

XLON

1607

122.00

 09:26:34

00071546533TRLO0

XLON

906

122.00

 09:27:28

00071546557TRLO0

XLON

94

122.00

 09:27:28

00071546558TRLO0

XLON

7325

123.50

 11:43:30

00071549902TRLO0

XLON

7260

123.50

 11:43:30

00071549903TRLO0

XLON

6289

123.50

 11:43:30

00071549904TRLO0

XLON

2770

123.50

 11:43:30

00071549905TRLO0

XLON

388

123.50

 11:43:30

00071549906TRLO0

XLON

388

123.50

 11:43:30

00071549907TRLO0

XLON

3138

123.50

 11:43:30

00071549908TRLO0

XLON

7181

123.50

 11:43:30

00071549909TRLO0

XLON

7442

123.50

 11:43:30

00071549910TRLO0

XLON

2928

123.50

 12:13:15

00071550925TRLO0

XLON

6881

123.50

 12:13:15

00071550926TRLO0

XLON

1565

123.50

 12:13:15

00071550927TRLO0

XLON

603

123.50

 12:13:15

00071550928TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 349702
EQS News ID: 1997761

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

