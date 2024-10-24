24.10.2024 18:00:14

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

24-Oct-2024 / 17:00 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

24 October 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:

Date of purchase:

24 October 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

94,227

Highest price paid per share:

148.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

143.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

145.6633p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,312,672 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,312,672) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

145.6633p

94,227

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

300

148.00

08:20:45

00306668352TRLO1

XLON

59

148.00

08:20:45

00306668353TRLO1

XLON

911

148.00

08:25:23

00306670275TRLO1

XLON

1059

148.00

08:27:00

00306671215TRLO1

XLON

910

148.00

08:36:30

00306676380TRLO1

XLON

909

148.00

08:44:33

00306680883TRLO1

XLON

1820

147.50

08:49:14

00306683438TRLO1

XLON

5555

148.00

09:33:54

00306717635TRLO1

XLON

1215

148.00

09:33:55

00306717642TRLO1

XLON

929

148.00

09:34:35

00306718243TRLO1

XLON

963

148.00

09:36:00

00306720001TRLO1

XLON

913

148.00

09:40:29

00306724402TRLO1

XLON

910

147.50

09:49:55

00306731378TRLO1

XLON

910

147.50

09:49:55

00306731379TRLO1

XLON

910

147.50

09:49:55

00306731380TRLO1

XLON

409

147.50

09:49:59

00306731411TRLO1

XLON

501

147.50

09:55:45

00306735172TRLO1

XLON

1820

147.50

09:55:45

00306735173TRLO1

XLON

409

147.50

09:55:45

00306735174TRLO1

XLON

878

146.50

10:02:06

00306739992TRLO1

XLON

943

145.50

10:09:51

00306745772TRLO1

XLON

598

146.00

10:21:01

00306754837TRLO1

XLON

384

146.00

10:44:18

00306773115TRLO1

XLON

522

146.00

10:44:18

00306773116TRLO1

XLON

878

145.50

10:52:36

00306780203TRLO1

XLON

229

145.50

12:03:30

00306789158TRLO1

XLON

577

145.50

12:09:21

00306789353TRLO1

XLON

1

145.50

12:09:21

00306789354TRLO1

XLON

906

145.50

12:25:05

00306790008TRLO1

XLON

906

145.50

12:25:05

00306790009TRLO1

XLON

906

145.50

12:25:05

00306790010TRLO1

XLON

265

145.00

12:26:34

00306790059TRLO1

XLON

1488

145.00

12:26:34

00306790060TRLO1

XLON

1851

144.50

12:54:21

00306790685TRLO1

XLON

925

144.50

12:54:21

00306790686TRLO1

XLON

925

144.50

12:54:21

00306790687TRLO1

XLON

1743

144.00

13:00:17

00306790753TRLO1

XLON

105

143.50

13:02:49

00306790797TRLO1

XLON

99

143.50

13:03:07

00306790801TRLO1

XLON

1543

143.50

13:03:53

00306790814TRLO1

XLON

2643

145.00

13:30:18

00306791435TRLO1

XLON

4715

145.00

14:00:56

00306792652TRLO1

XLON

2812

144.50

14:00:59

00306792653TRLO1

XLON

937

144.50

14:00:59

00306792654TRLO1

XLON

937

144.50

14:00:59

00306792655TRLO1

XLON

1897

144.50

14:01:14

00306792660TRLO1

XLON

1812

145.00

14:15:53

00306793229TRLO1

XLON

906

145.00

14:15:53

00306793230TRLO1

XLON

905

145.00

14:15:53

00306793231TRLO1

XLON

881

144.50

14:24:01

00306793522TRLO1

XLON

67

144.50

14:25:08

00306793544TRLO1

XLON

99

144.50

14:25:08

00306793545TRLO1

XLON

1017

145.00

14:43:59

00306794452TRLO1

XLON

879

145.00

14:43:59

00306794453TRLO1

XLON

892

145.00

14:50:52

00306794776TRLO1

XLON

938

145.00

14:52:16

00306794855TRLO1

XLON

873

145.00

14:52:27

00306794872TRLO1

XLON

896

145.00

15:38:52

00306797199TRLO1

XLON

939

145.00

16:04:25

00306798779TRLO1

XLON

938

145.00

16:04:25

00306798780TRLO1

XLON

938

145.00

16:04:25

00306798781TRLO1

XLON

938

145.00

16:04:25

00306798782TRLO1

XLON

3559

145.00

16:04:25

00306798783TRLO1

XLON

802

145.50

16:06:52

00306798920TRLO1

XLON

303

145.50

16:06:52

00306798921TRLO1

XLON

4825

145.50

16:06:52

00306798922TRLO1

XLON

726

145.50

16:15:27

00306799548TRLO1

XLON

672

145.50

16:15:27

00306799549TRLO1

XLON

1810

145.50

16:15:27

00306799550TRLO1

XLON

4

145.50

16:15:27

00306799551TRLO1

XLON

69

145.50

16:15:27

00306799552TRLO1

XLON

1389

145.50

16:15:27

00306799553TRLO1

XLON

3

145.50

16:16:51

00306799653TRLO1

XLON

2689

145.50

16:20:53

00306799882TRLO1

XLON

2747

145.00

16:20:58

00306799896TRLO1

XLON

2633

145.00

16:21:13

00306799914TRLO1

XLON

6053

145.00

16:21:13

00306799915TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 355020
EQS News ID: 2015777

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

