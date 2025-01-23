23.01.2025 19:10:04

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

23-Jan-2025 / 18:10 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

23 January 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:

Date of purchase:

23 January 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

116,266

Highest price paid per share:

128.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

125.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

127.0001p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 325,187,006 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (325,187,006) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

127.0001p

 116,266

 

Individual information:

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

750

128.50

08:03:06

00319628743TRLO1

XLON

1567

127.50

08:50:29

00319647531TRLO1

XLON

63

126.50

09:59:07

00319692085TRLO1

XLON

1324

127.50

10:19:30

00319692675TRLO1

XLON

1637

127.50

10:48:52

00319693671TRLO1

XLON

896

128.00

11:27:36

00319694792TRLO1

XLON

420

128.00

11:27:36

00319694793TRLO1

XLON

121

128.00

11:58:40

00319695460TRLO1

XLON

500

128.00

11:58:40

00319695461TRLO1

XLON

377

128.00

12:20:23

00319696087TRLO1

XLON

154

128.00

12:20:23

00319696088TRLO1

XLON

961

128.00

12:20:23

00319696089TRLO1

XLON

724

128.00

12:20:23

00319696090TRLO1

XLON

735

128.00

12:20:23

00319696091TRLO1

XLON

3185

128.00

12:20:23

00319696092TRLO1

XLON

759

128.00

12:20:23

00319696093TRLO1

XLON

8394

128.00

12:20:23

00319696094TRLO1

XLON

260

128.00

12:20:23

00319696095TRLO1

XLON

294

128.00

12:20:23

00319696096TRLO1

XLON

406

128.00

12:20:23

00319696097TRLO1

XLON

294

128.00

12:20:23

00319696098TRLO1

XLON

7140

128.00

12:20:23

00319696099TRLO1

XLON

1254

128.00

12:20:23

00319696100TRLO1

XLON

294

128.00

12:20:23

00319696101TRLO1

XLON

294

128.00

12:20:23

00319696102TRLO1

XLON

723

128.00

12:20:23

00319696103TRLO1

XLON

11

128.00

12:20:23

00319696104TRLO1

XLON

7072

128.00

12:20:23

00319696105TRLO1

XLON

1505

128.00

12:20:23

00319696109TRLO1

XLON

204

128.00

12:20:23

00319696106TRLO1

XLON

8190

128.00

12:20:23

00319696107TRLO1

XLON

8212

128.00

12:20:23

00319696108TRLO1

XLON

545

127.00

12:20:32

00319696115TRLO1

XLON

269

127.00

12:20:32

00319696116TRLO1

XLON

773

127.00

12:30:48

00319696426TRLO1

XLON

783

126.50

12:40:47

00319696627TRLO1

XLON

782

126.50

12:40:47

00319696628TRLO1

XLON

782

126.00

12:43:11

00319696704TRLO1

XLON

395

125.50

13:15:58

00319698615TRLO1

XLON

366

125.50

13:15:58

00319698616TRLO1

XLON

18

125.50

13:15:58

00319698617TRLO1

XLON

742

125.50

13:15:58

00319698618TRLO1

XLON

358

125.50

13:15:58

00319698619TRLO1

XLON

402

125.50

13:15:58

00319698620TRLO1

XLON

760

125.50

13:15:58

00319698621TRLO1

XLON

248

125.50

13:25:54

00319699296TRLO1

XLON

2676

126.00

14:11:41

00319702725TRLO1

XLON

2486

126.00

14:11:41

00319702726TRLO1

XLON

786

126.00

14:12:09

00319702741TRLO1

XLON

774

126.00

14:12:35

00319702757TRLO1

XLON

729

125.50

14:15:40

00319702949TRLO1

XLON

795

125.50

14:15:40

00319702950TRLO1

XLON

761

125.50

14:15:40

00319702951TRLO1

XLON

6345

125.50

14:15:40

00319702942TRLO1

XLON

1293

125.50

14:15:40

00319702943TRLO1

XLON

4524

125.50

14:15:40

00319702944TRLO1

XLON

2054

125.50

14:15:40

00319702945TRLO1

XLON

679

125.50

14:15:40

00319702946TRLO1

XLON

2054

125.50

14:15:40

00319702947TRLO1

XLON

664

125.50

14:15:40

00319702948TRLO1

XLON

1164

125.50

14:15:45

00319702972TRLO1

XLON

1749

126.00

14:53:58

00319708340TRLO1

XLON

752

126.00

14:53:58

00319708341TRLO1

XLON

795

126.00

14:53:58

00319708342TRLO1

XLON

877

126.00

14:53:58

00319708343TRLO1

XLON

877

126.00

14:53:58

00319708344TRLO1

XLON

562

126.00

14:53:58

00319708345TRLO1

XLON

893

126.00

14:53:58

00319708346TRLO1

XLON

2285

127.00

15:14:14

00319709612TRLO1

XLON

2440

127.00

15:14:14

00319709613TRLO1

XLON

1682

127.00

15:14:15

00319709614TRLO1

XLON

844

127.00

15:14:45

00319709671TRLO1

XLON

558

127.00

15:15:14

00319709680TRLO1

XLON

271

127.00

15:15:14

00319709681TRLO1

XLON

1042

126.50

15:16:22

00319709744TRLO1

XLON

449

126.50

15:16:22

00319709745TRLO1

XLON

159

126.50

15:16:22

00319709746TRLO1

XLON

774

126.00

15:18:36

00319709891TRLO1

XLON

493

126.00

15:37:15

00319710984TRLO1

XLON

17

126.00

15:37:47

00319711010TRLO1

XLON

297

126.00

15:46:59

00319711557TRLO1

XLON

491

126.00

15:46:59

00319711558TRLO1

XLON

2

126.00

15:46:59

00319711559TRLO1

XLON

187

126.00

15:56:01

00319712052TRLO1

XLON

590

126.00

16:00:48

00319712593TRLO1

XLON

451

126.50

16:11:31

00319713217TRLO1

XLON

1213

126.50

16:11:31

00319713218TRLO1

XLON

1375

126.50

16:11:35

00319713224TRLO1

XLON

414

126.50

16:11:35

00319713225TRLO1

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 372477
EQS News ID: 2073849

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

