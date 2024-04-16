Galenica AG / Key word(s): Bond

Galenica successfully places a bond of over CHF 100 million



16.04.2024 / 18:05 CET/CEST



Press release Today, Galenica successfully placed a fixed rate bond of over CHF 100 million. The bond has a term of 7 years and an annual coupon of 1.65%. The proceeds from the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes. With this new bond, Galenica is reducing its short-term financial liabilities and securing its long-term financing. The term until 2031 ideally complements the terms of the outstanding bonds from 2026 (CHF 180 million, coupon 1.0%) and 2029 (CHF 240 million, coupon 2.35%). UBS and Zürcher Kantonalbank are joint lead manager for this issue. An application for admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange for the bond is being made. Dates for the diary 23 May 2024 Galenica Group sales update 6 August 2024 Galenica Group half-year results 2024 24 October 2024 Galenica Group sales update For further information, please contact: Media Relations:

