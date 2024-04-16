|
16.04.2024 18:05:32
Galenica successfully places a bond of over CHF 100 million

Galenica AG
Key word(s): Bond
Press release
Today, Galenica successfully placed a fixed rate bond of over CHF 100 million.
The bond has a term of 7 years and an annual coupon of 1.65%. The proceeds from the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes. With this new bond, Galenica is reducing its short-term financial liabilities and securing its long-term financing. The term until 2031 ideally complements the terms of the outstanding bonds from 2026 (CHF 180 million, coupon 1.0%) and 2029 (CHF 240 million, coupon 2.35%).
UBS and Zürcher Kantonalbank are joint lead manager for this issue. An application for admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange for the bond is being made.
