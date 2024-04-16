16.04.2024 18:05:32

Galenica successfully places a bond of over CHF 100 million

Galenica AG / Key word(s): Bond
Galenica successfully places a bond of over CHF 100 million

16.04.2024 / 18:05 CET/CEST

Press release

Today, Galenica successfully placed a fixed rate bond of over CHF 100 million.

The bond has a term of 7 years and an annual coupon of 1.65%. The proceeds from the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes. With this new bond, Galenica is reducing its short-term financial liabilities and securing its long-term financing. The term until 2031 ideally complements the terms of the outstanding bonds from 2026 (CHF 180 million, coupon 1.0%) and 2029 (CHF 240 million, coupon 2.35%).   

 

UBS and Zürcher Kantonalbank are joint lead manager for this issue. An application for admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange for the bond is being made.

Dates for the diary

23 May 2024 Galenica Group sales update
6 August 2024   Galenica Group half-year results 2024
24 October 2024 Galenica Group sales update

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Media Relations:
E-Mail: media@galenica.com
Tel. +41 58 852 85 17		 Investor Relations:
E-Mail: investors@galenica.com
Tel. +41 58 852 85 31

Welcome to the Galenica network!
Our ambition is to meet the needs of patients and customers in the Swiss healthcare market in a seamless, efficient and personalised way. To achieve this, we operate the Galenica network with over 20 Business Units, the strongest partners in the Swiss healthcare market. We offer fully integrated solutions both for customers and patients as well as for pharmacies, drugstores, medical practices, hospitals, retirement and nursing homes, home care providers, wholesalers, pharmaceutical companies, health insurance funds and other partners.
Galenica is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, GALE, security number 36,067,446). Additional information concerning Galenica can be found at www.galenica.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Galenica AG
Untermattweg 8
3027 Bern
Switzerland
Phone: +41 058 852 81 11
E-mail: info@galenica.com
Internet: https://www.galenica.com
ISIN: CH0360674466
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1881579

 
End of News EQS News Service

1881579  16.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1881579&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Galenica AGmehr Nachrichten