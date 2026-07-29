Garmin Aktie

Garmin für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C06B / ISIN: CH0114405324

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29.07.2026 13:06:20

Garmin Ltd Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $541.920 million, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $400.822 million, or $2.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $543.994 million or $2.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.5% to $2.022 billion from $1.814 billion last year.

Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $541.920 Mln. vs. $400.822 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.80 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue: $2.022 Bln vs. $1.814 Bln last year.

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance:

We now anticipate revenue of approximately $8.05 billion and pro forma EPS of $10.00 based on gross margin of 59.7%, operating margin of 27.0% and a full year tax rate of 16.5%

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