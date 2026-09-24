

EQS Newswire / 24/09/2026 / 10:15 CET/CEST

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) has signed an agreement with FL Technics Indonesia, an independent Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) provider, to provide avionics systems service support for Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft at FL Technics Indonesia's facility in Jakarta and Bali.



GE Aerospace Signs Avionics Systems Service Support Agreement with FL Technics Indonesia

The agreement supports FL Technics Indonesia's continued expansion of its MRO capabilities and service offerings for airline customers in Indonesia, while reinforcing GE Aerospace's commitment to the region's evolving aviation maintenance needs through avionics expertise and responsive service solutions.



Martynas Grigas, Chairman of FL Technics Indonesia, said, "Avionics plays a critical role in aviation, which is why it's an area we're always working to keep at the highest standard, with the best resources and expertise behind it. This partnership with GE Aerospace lets us build on that even further, bringing an added layer of expertise directly into our Jakarta and Bali operations. It's part of how we keep improving our service with high-quality, reliable maintenance solutions as our airline customers' operational needs evolve."



Matt Burns, General Manager of Avionics for GE Aerospace, said: "We are proud to work with FL Technics Indonesia as it expands its capabilities in a dynamic and growing aviation market. This agreement reflects GE Aerospace's commitment to supporting customers in Indonesia and across the region with avionics expertise that support safe, reliable, and efficient operations."

Hashtag: #GEAerospace

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About FL Technics Indonesia FL Technics Indonesia is an FAA Part-145 certified subsidiary of FL Technics, a global provider of integrated aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, and a family member of Avia Solutions Group, the largest aerospace business group with more than 100 offices and production stations worldwide.



FL Technics Indonesia operates a 27.520 m² hangar and office complex at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta and a 17.000 m² hangar and office complex at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar, Bali, supported by more than 700 aviation experts. FL Technics Indonesia is an integrated aircraft maintenance solutions provider with an extensive Base & Line Maintenance support network across the globe, with more than 20 civil aviation authority approvals.



About GE Aerospace GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 50,000 commercial and 30,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 57,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at





News Source: GE Aerospace

The agreement supports FL Technics Indonesia's continued expansion of its MRO capabilities and service offerings for airline customers in Indonesia, while reinforcing GE Aerospace's commitment to the region's evolving aviation maintenance needs through avionics expertise and responsive service solutions., said, "Avionics plays a critical role in aviation, which is why it's an area we're always working to keep at the highest standard, with the best resources and expertise behind it. This partnership with GE Aerospace lets us build on that even further, bringing an added layer of expertise directly into our Jakarta and Bali operations. It's part of how we keep improving our service with high-quality, reliable maintenance solutions as our airline customers' operational needs evolve.", said: "We are proud to work with FL Technics Indonesia as it expands its capabilities in a dynamic and growing aviation market. This agreement reflects GE Aerospace's commitment to supporting customers in Indonesia and across the region with avionics expertise that support safe, reliable, and efficient operations."Hashtag: #GEAerospaceThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.FL Technics Indonesia is an FAA Part-145 certified subsidiary of FL Technics, a global provider of integrated aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, and a family member of Avia Solutions Group, the largest aerospace business group with more than 100 offices and production stations worldwide.FL Technics Indonesia operates a 27.520 m² hangar and office complex at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta and a 17.000 m² hangar and office complex at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar, Bali, supported by more than 700 aviation experts. FL Technics Indonesia is an integrated aircraft maintenance solutions provider with an extensive Base & Line Maintenance support network across the globe, with more than 20 civil aviation authority approvals.GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 50,000 commercial and 30,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 57,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at www.geaerospace.com News Source: GE Aerospace 24/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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